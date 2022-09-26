LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian strengthens, tropical storm watches issued for parts of Central Florida

Hurricane Ian formed Monday morning and it is forecast to impact Florida this week.

12 p.m. update:

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are giving an update on preparations for Hurricane Ian.

11 a.m. update:

Hurricane Ian has strengthened with winds now at 80 mph.

Rapid strengthening is still expected over the next 48 hours.

11am Friday Ian advisory: Winds up to 80mph. Rapid strengthen still expected the next 48 hours and Ian is forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane. The forecast calls for Ian to slow just west of Tampa, slowly weaken, and then move into the big bend on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/hXS8f6erTa — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 26, 2022

Tropical storm watches have been issued for Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties.

Ian is forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane by Tuesday.

The forecast calls for Ian to slow just west of Tampa, slowly weaken, and then move into the Big Bend on Friday morning.

The latest run of tropical models keeps Ian just off the west coast and really slow it down on Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest run of tropical models. Most keep Ian just off the west coast, and really slow it down on Wednesday and Thursday. On this path, heavy rain, flooding, wind and tornado impacts all possible for Central Florida. Latest advisory from the NHC coming at 11am. pic.twitter.com/t9geBcKV4Z — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 26, 2022

On this path, heavy rain, flooding, winds and tornado impacts are all possible for Central Florida.

Original report:

Ian has maximum sustained winds of around 75 mph and is moving northwest at 14 mph.

The storm is moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

The entire state of Florida has been placed under a state of emergency as the massive storm’s patch continues its aim at the state.

Before the hurricane moves closer to Florida, it is forecast to make landfall in western Cuba on Monday night.

Ian is now a hurricane. Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are now LIKELY across Central Florida. Please ramp up the hurricane preparations today. I'm tracking this now on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/qgYFwEttYE — Brian Shields, WFTV (@BrianWFTV) September 26, 2022

Life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds are expected in parts of western Cuba late Monday.

Tropical storm conditions are likely in Central Florida by Wednesday.

As rain bands move through Florida by Wednesday there will be a risk of tornados and flooding.

Ian will be just offshore of Tampa as a major hurricane Wednesday evening.

The current track has Ian making landfall near Cedar Key, Florida.

