Hurricane Ian images: 19 photos of the boat carnage in Southwest Florida

Of the hundreds, if not thousands of images we have seen since Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, some of the most surreal images are of all the boats that were tossed around in the powerful surge and ended up in places you'd never expect them to.

Our visuals journalists are spread out Southwest Florida and these are some of the images they have captured of the displaced boats:

Pine Island

Debris from what remains along Pine Island Road in Matlacha is visible, Sunday October 02, 2022.

Pine Island showed major signs of damage after strong winds and flood waters as a result of Hurricane Ian impacted the island. This image was captured Friday September 30, 2022.

Captiva

Watch a clip of Hurricane Ian's damage to in Captiva Island on Oct. 1, 2022.

Fort Myers Beach

In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris rest against the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

People walk along past damage along San Carlos Boulevard on the way to Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. Hurricane Ian made landfall near the area and devastated the area.

The "Capt Lain", "Big Daddy" and "Miz Shirley" shrimping boats lay in various states of damage near Trico Shrimping Company after Hurricane Ian passed through the region Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers, FL., on Friday, September 30, 2022.

A pair of shrimp boats are seen beached on shore near Trico Shrimp Company on San Carlos Island after Hurricane Ian passed through the region Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers, FL., on Friday, September 30, 2022.

A boat ended up sideways on this road along Fort Myers Beach. It was the result of the devastating storm surge from Hurricane Ian.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach.

Downtown Fort Myers

Scenes around Downtown Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian swept through. Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Hurricane Ian damage in Downtown Fort Myers ,Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022./Chris Tilley)

Boats damaged and washed ashore at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin and Centennial Park from Hurricane Ian.

Damage to the waterfront and yacht basin in downtown Fort Myers on the day after Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Cape Coral

The city of Cape Coral showed major signs of damage after strong winds and flood waters as a result of Hurricane Ian impacted areas of the city on Thursday September 29, 2022.

Bonita Beach

There are four boats stuck on the side of the road at Bonita Beach southwest near the Fish House. They have been there since 11 p.m. when emergency services arrived. They are caught on the power lines. Thursday, Sept. 29.

