Blackouts Grip Florida as Storm Makes Landfall: Ian Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian barreled ashore in southwest Florida with a massive and deadly surge of water and catastrophic winds that are poised to make it one of the costliest storms in US history.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall west of Fort Myers near Cayo Costa shortly after 3 p.m. local time. Nearly all of Florida, home to 21 million people, braced for widespread blackouts and floods. More than 2 million people have been ordered or urged to flee. The storm is expected to cause more than $67 billion in damages and losses.

“This is going to be a tragic event,” Florida Governor Ron Desantis said during a briefing as the storm neared shore. “It’s something that is going to be there for days, weeks, months and unfortunately in some circumstances even years.”

A storm of this magnitude is a severe test for Florida’s infrastructure due to its low-lying and densely populated coastal areas that are prone to flooding. It comes as climate change has fueled extreme weather worldwide this year, including deadly flooding in Kentucky and Pakistan, a European heat wave that killed more than 2,000 people in Portugal and Spain, and relentless drought in the US west.

Blackouts Grip Florida in Wake of Landfall (3:44 p.m.)

More than 810,000 homes and businesses were without power as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.Us.

The storm had cut power to 62% of the customers in Lee County, where the eye of the hurricane roared ashore shortly after 3 p.m.

Ian Joins Grim Chapter in Record Book (3:12 p.m.)

Only four storms have hit the US mainland with winds stronger than Ian since modern record keeping began in 1851.

The are the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935, Camille in 1969, Andrew in 1992 and Michael, which struck the Florida Panhandle in 2018, according to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University.

Andrew and Michael were among the 10 costliest in US history, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Blow to Insurance Market (3:12 p.m.)

Ian is threatening to further upend Florida’s already unstable home-insurance market. The largest insurers reduced their presence in the state to dodge losses brought on by Atlantic hurricanes, and the smaller underwriters still active there have been forced to hike premiums and narrow coverage to keep pace with litigation and fraud. So far this year, six insurers that write policies in the Sunshine State have been declared insolvent, and a major storm could stretch the finances of the companies still standing.

