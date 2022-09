Storyful

Hurricane Ian, which strengthened to a Category 4 storm overnight, moved northeast toward the west coast of Florida, on Wednesday, September 28, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The NWS reported maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 km/h).The National Hurricane Center warned that the “catastrophic storm” was expected to cause flooding, wind damage, and heavy rain.Video posted by the Bradenton Police Department on Wednesday shows storm damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Bradenton, on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The police department said that “officers chained the tree to one of our vehicles and we pulled it out of the way.” Credit: Bradenton Police Department via Storyful