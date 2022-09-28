Hurricane Ian: What our reporters are seeing from where they are

Hurricane Ian at 5 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.

Note to readers: Many reporters and editors for The News-Press and Naples Daily News are embedded in their homes in Southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches and arrives. These are their dispatches from their neighborhoods:

Strong winds, driving rain in Cape Coral

A view of Hunters Run golf course in mid-Cape Coral.

Report from Gateway

Hi everyone. It's Mark Bickel. I am one of the editors for The News-Press and Naples Daily News. I live in Gateway. Right now (10:23 AM) it's raining a lot and there are wind gusts. There are some people outside, still doing final storm preps for the storm. Stay safe!

Blustery off McGregor Blvd.

This is Ed Reed, the SWFL sports editor. I'm off McGregor Blvd. north of College Parkway. The rain is starting to pick up and the trees have taken some mighty gusts in the last few minutes. Here's a video I shot a little after 10 a.m.

East Estero wind gusts

Janine Zeitlin, reporter here. The rain has slowed a bit in east Estero in my neighborhood of Bella Terra off Corkscrew Road. There was a stream on our stream and now the road is back. We’re seeing lots of wind gusts that are rattling the hurricane shutters, but thankfully not our house.

Here is what I am seeing on my TV

It's Mark Bickel again. A CBS reporter is on The Weather Channel reporter from Fort Myers where things are getting very dicey right now.

The lights are really flickering now at my house in Gateway.

Weather Channel coverage of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers.

Sheltering in Place

It's Laura Layden. Here's what I've seen at my house in Bonita Springs.

Weather Channel on Fort Myers Beach

Hi. Mark Bickel again. I am doing my best to keep up with the Weather Channel's coverage as this thing (IAN) ramps up. This is WC reporter Mike Siedel on Fort Myers Beach. He was talking about how the water in the Gulf is starting to get pulled away from the shore. After this happens and the winds pick up it will be pushed back in.

A Weather Channel reporter is live on Fort Myers Beach as Hurricane Ian strikes Southwest Florida.

Mark Bickel here: Another TV screen grab from Fort Myers Beach. From the Weather Channel.

What the weather looks like on Fort Myers Beach as Hurricane Ian arrives in SWFL.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Hurricane Ian: Reporters in Collier County and Naples share updates