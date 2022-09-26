Hurricane Ian: Sarasota-Bradenton closings and cancellations due to the storm

18
Staff Report
·2 min read
Infrared satellite imagery of Hurricane Ian as of 5 a.m. Monday.
This article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety.

Check Back: This article will be updated as more we receive more cancelations and closures.

Sarasota-Bradenton restaurants and entertainment venues closed due to Hurricane Ian

  • Tide Tables Restaurant in Cortez

  • McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, Sarasota (Tuesday-Thursday)

  • The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature (Tuesday-Thursday)

  • Florida Maritime Museum, Manatee County Agricultural Museum, Manatee Village Historical Park, and Palmetto Historical Park (Tuesday-Thursday)

Schools and colleges closed in Sarasota-Manatee due to Hurricane Ian

  • Sarasota County public schools (Tuesday, likely through Thursday or Friday)

  • Manatee County public schools (Tuesday, likely through Thursday or Friday)

  • Ringling College (through Friday, campus closed)

  • New College (through Friday, campus closed)

  • USF Sarasota-Manatee (through Friday, campus closed)

Sarasota-Manatee governments, services and organizations closed due to Hurricane Ian

  • Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller office (Tuesday-Thursday)

  • Manatee County jury duty is canceled Tuesday-Thursday

  • City of Venice Solid Waste: No pickup of garbage, recycling or yard waste Wednesday and Thursday

  • The Haven, Sarasota: Preschool and academy open Tuesday, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (no aftercare); Closed entirely Wednesday-Friday; ADT closed Tuesday-Friday

  • Loveland Center: All programs closed (Tuesday-Wednesday

  • Waste Management, Sarasota County (Wednesday and Thursday)

  • Waste Management, Manatee County (Wednesday)

  • Manatee County yard waste and recycling (Wednesday)

  • Bay Pines VA: CWBY VA Medical Center (Monday-Thursday)

  • Bay Pines VA: Sarasota, Bradenton, and Port Charlotte VA Clinics (Wednesday)

Sarasota-Bradenton events canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Ian

  • Music Compound's annual Beer, Bands & BBQ event, which was set to take place Oct. 1 at Sarasota Farm Bureau, has been postponed to Oct. 22 due to concerns about "the Hurricane Ian aftermath — including the potential condition of the event site."

  • Sarasota Police Department has canceled its Go Gold Blood Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

