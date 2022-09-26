Hurricane Ian: Sarasota-Bradenton closings and cancellations due to the storm

Infrared satellite imagery of Hurricane Ian as of 5 a.m. Monday.

Sarasota-Bradenton restaurants and entertainment venues closed due to Hurricane Ian

Tide Tables Restaurant in Cortez

McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, Sarasota (Tuesday-Thursday)

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature (Tuesday-Thursday)

Florida Maritime Museum, Manatee County Agricultural Museum, Manatee Village Historical Park, and Palmetto Historical Park (Tuesday-Thursday)

Schools and colleges closed in Sarasota-Manatee due to Hurricane Ian

Sarasota County public schools (Tuesday, likely through Thursday or Friday)

Manatee County public schools (Tuesday, likely through Thursday or Friday)

Ringling College (through Friday, campus closed)

New College (through Friday, campus closed)

USF Sarasota-Manatee (through Friday, campus closed)

Sarasota-Manatee governments, services and organizations closed due to Hurricane Ian

Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller office (Tuesday-Thursday)

Manatee County jury duty is canceled Tuesday-Thursday

City of Venice Solid Waste: No pickup of garbage, recycling or yard waste Wednesday and Thursday

The Haven, Sarasota: Preschool and academy open Tuesday, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (no aftercare); Closed entirely Wednesday-Friday; ADT closed Tuesday-Friday

Loveland Center: All programs closed (Tuesday-Wednesday

Waste Management, Sarasota County (Wednesday and Thursday)

Waste Management, Manatee County (Wednesday)

Manatee County yard waste and recycling (Wednesday)

Bay Pines VA: CWBY VA Medical Center (Monday-Thursday)

Bay Pines VA: Sarasota, Bradenton, and Port Charlotte VA Clinics (Wednesday)

Sarasota-Bradenton events canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Ian

Music Compound's annual Beer, Bands & BBQ event, which was set to take place Oct. 1 at Sarasota Farm Bureau, has been postponed to Oct. 22 due to concerns about "the Hurricane Ian aftermath — including the potential condition of the event site."

Sarasota Police Department has canceled its Go Gold Blood Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota-Bradenton closings and cancellations due to the Hurricane Ian