Hurricane Ian slammed into Fort Myers Beach one month ago. This is what the area looks like now
Hurricane Ian cleanup continues on Fort Myers Beach after the Category 4 hurricane slammed Southwest Florida on Sept. 28.
More than 60 people died in Florida. Here's a look at the destruction on Fort Myers Beach's Estero Island, some buildings, boats and homes after one month of Ian's landfall near Cayo Costa.
By the way, subscribers: Where do all the Hurricane Ian-trashed vehicles go?
Related: How did Ian affect 'Seashell Capital of the World'?
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Hurricane Ian: Fort Myers Beach photos one month later