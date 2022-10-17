Hurricane Ian takes a toll on first responders

Reuters Videos

STORY: Elon Musk is reversing course on his decision to stop funding Starlink internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for “good deeds.”The decision came a day after he said his rocket company SpaceX could no longer afford to pay for it.In a tweet on Saturday (October 15), he wrote, “...even though Starlink is still losing money and other companies are getting billions of taxpayer dollars, we’ll just keep funding the Ukrainian government for free.”On Friday (October 14), the multi-billionaire and Tesla CEO said that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine. The service has helped civilians and the military stay online during the war with Russia.Musk has been in online fights with Ukrainian officials over a peace plan he put forward, which Ukraine says is too generous to Russia.He made his remarks about funding after a media report that SpaceX had asked the Pentagon to pay for the donations of Starlink.SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment. The Pentagon declined to comment.