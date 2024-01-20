Hurricane Ian's 'beacon of hope' - the Sanibel Lighthouse - completes comeback next week

Sanibel's historic and iconic lighthouse, referred to by many as a "beacon of hope" during the island's post-Hurricane Ian topsy-turvy world, is completing its long road to recovery this week.

The City of Sanibel announced in a press release on Friday (Jan. 19) that beginning Monday, contractors will start working on repairs to the lighthouse, replacing the temporary wooden support (leg) with a permanent cast iron replica of the original support column. Repairs will also be made to the cast iron ladder and window stops.

It is estimated the repair project will be completed by Friday (Jan. 26).

The Sanibel Lighthouse is still under repair Tuesday, Dec. 19 2023, after suffering the impacts from Hurricane Ian last year.

What to know: Beach access, parking

The parking lots to Lighthouse Beach and the Fishing Pier will be closed Jan. 22-26.

Work on the lighthouse and beach re-nourishment will occur simultaneously, shortening the time needed to close the parking lots at Lighthouse Beach Park.

Beach re-nourishment contractors are expected to complete work near the Tradewinds neighborhood (Reach 1) ahead of schedule and anticipate moving operations from the west end of the island to Lighthouse Beach (Reach 5) on Jan. 23.

Sanibel Lighthouse: How we got here

During and soon after Hurricane Ian walloped Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022 rumors were flying on social media that the lighthouse had been taken down by storm surge and was washed away. That didn't happen, but when the first images appeared of the lighthouse after the Category 4 storm, it could be seen one of it four support :legs" was gone.

The Sanibel Lighthouse is still under repair Tuesday, Dec. 19 2023, after suffering the impacts from Hurricane Ian last year.

Residents and people who visit Sanibel from all over the world embraced the symbolism tied to the lighthouse having withstood the wrath of Ian. Today, the island continues with its recovery, slowly but surely.

Another important milestone in the lighthouse's recovery was reconnecting a power source so the light could send its bright beam again. A ceremony was held on Lighthouse Beach early in the morning on Feb. 28 to commemorate the historic moment. Lighthouse Beach Park re-opened in June.

Sanibel Lighthouse: What to know

Boardwalk leading to Sanibel Lighthouse.

ADDRESS: 112 Periwinkle Way (Lighthouse Beach Park)

OPENED: 1884 (first lit on Aug. 20 that year)

HEIGHT: 98 feet

HISTORY: The Sanibel Island Light was one of the first lighthouses on Florida's Gulf coast north of Key West and the Dry Tortugas.

