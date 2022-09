Storyful

A curfew was in place for Fort Myers from September 28, as “portions of the city [were] under 3-4 feet of water,” the city said. Across Florida, more than 1.2 million customers remained without power early on Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian.Footage by Frank Lon shows the storm’s impact at Fort Myers Beach, with flooding and damage seen.The National Hurricane Center said Ian made landfall at Cayo Costa on Wednesday afternoon as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.It had weakened to a Category 1 storm by Thursday. Credit: Frank Loni via Storyful