Reuters/Devika Krishna KumarAs Louisiana wakes up to the trail of devastation left behind by Hurricane Ida, desperate residents are sharing their addresses on social media after becoming trapped inside their attics or on their rooftops.Ida weakened to a tropical storm early Monday but the danger and destruction from what was a Category 4 hurricane remained. Over a million people in Louisiana were without power and the storm knocked out 911 services in New Orleans. The hurricane, which has been b