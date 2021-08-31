Hurricane Ida death toll reaches 4; millions remain without power; flooding a threat in Tennessee, Ohio, Mid-Atlantic

The death toll from Hurricane Ida rose to at least four after a highway collapsed in Mississippi, millions were still without power, and flooding remained a threat Tuesday as remnants of the monster storm moved into other states.

"Some of these cars are stacked on top of each other," Mississippi Highway Patrol Cp. Cal Robertson said. Two deaths have been confirmed in Louisiana, including a person hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge and later a driver who drowned in New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards said at least 671 people had been rescued from floodwaters in Louisiana by Monday afternoon.

Power remained out Tuesday to more than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and another 90,000 in Mississippi, Alabama and Virginia, according to grid-monitoring website poweroutage.com.

Ida roared onto the Gulf Coast near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday with 150-mph winds before heading northeast toward Mississippi. Ida had quieted to tropical depression status over Mississippi on Tuesday and had sustained winds of 30 mph. The National Weather Service warned that the heavy rain and flooding threat would spread from the Tennessee and Ohio valleys up through the Mid-Atlantic states on Wednesday.

"Considerable flash flooding is possible," Meteorologist Alex Lamers said.

Hundreds rescued in Louisiana, where more than 1 million are out of power; 2 dead

Two die in Mississippi highway collapse

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when their vehicles plunged into a deep hole where a highway collapsed after Ida blew through George County, Mississippi. Torrential rain may have caused the collapse, and the drivers may not have seen that the roadway in front of them had disappeared Monday night, Mississippi Highway Patrol Cp. Cal Robertson said. Seven vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle. A crane was brought in to lift them out of the hole, which Robertson said was 50 to 60 feet in length and 20 to 30 feet deep.

Over 1 million remain without power; some could be dark for 3 weeks

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana remained dark Tuesday, meaning more than 2 million state residents remain in the dark, Gov. John Bel Edwards said. The utility Entergy Louisiana said some customers could experience outages for more than three weeks. Damage to eight high-voltage lines took out power for New Orleans and Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, as well as parts of St. Charles and Terrebonne parishes, the company said. One transmission tower collapsed, causing the tower’s conductor and wires to land in the Mississippi River.

Entergy New Orleans CEO Deanna Rodriguez said it was too soon to estimate when power would return to all customers.

“This will be a marathon, not a sprint,” Deanna Rodriguez said. “We’re working as safely and quickly as we can... but we must all be prepared for the recovery to take some time."

Ida creating a 'pandemic tinderbox' for parts of Louisiana

Hurricane Ida has pummeled Louisiana's parishes, strapping hospital and health resources. Experts worry Ida's impact will worsen COVID-19 spread in the state's low-lying parishes, where some vaccination rates are only about a third of the population and cases have surged to all-time highs. Crowded shelters, delayed treatments and inundated hospitals and intensive care units are a recipe that put under-vaccinated communities at dire risk for more infections, experts said. The unvaccinated account for the majority of deaths and hospitalizations.

“This is a pandemic tinderbox,” said pediatrician Irwin Redlener, founding director of Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness.

– Nada Hassanein

Alligator rips off man's arm in floodwaters

A man was attacked by an alligator in floodwaters near the city of Slidell, just across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans, Jason Gaubert, a spokesman for the St. Tammany Fire District No. 1, told USA TODAY. Gaubert said the attack took the man's arm off and his wife went to call for help. When she returned, he had disappeared in the floodwaters. The man's body hasn't been recovered and officials were investigating. Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng noted some swamplands had flooded and dangers were real for first responders and those living in the area.

"This is an area that has a lot of swampland, alligators, very dangerous conditions," she told CNN, adding that some areas saw flooding that was "beyond chest high. It's up to the top of the roof."

– Christal Hayes

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Flooded streets and homes are shown in the Spring Meadow subdivision in LaPlace, La., after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

