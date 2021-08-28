Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify before landfall in Louisiana
AccuWeather's hurricane expert, Dan Kottlowski, breaks down why Ida poses extreme risk to the Louisiana coastline.
Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall in southeast Louisiana as a major category 4 hurricane on Sunday evening. Ida strengthened into a category 1 hurricane and made landfall on the Isle of Youth, Cuba, earlier this afternoon. Ida is expected to continue to move northwest over the warm Gulf waters and towards Louisiana. It is forecast to become a Cat 2 Saturday evening, then a major Cat 4 hurricane Sunday morning. Sustained winds of 150 mph are possible when Ida makes landfall Sunday evening. Life-threatening impacts are likely in our area. Storm surge of 7 - 11 feet is expected in coastal areas; 5-7 feet forecast for Lake Pontchartrain. Rainfall totals of 8 to 16 inches are possible with isolated areas up to 20 inches. Damaging wind gusts of 100+ mph cannot be ruled out. Stay with WDSU for the latest updates.
Forecasters warned Friday that Hurricane Ida could produce “potentially catastrophic wind damage” when it makes landfall on the northern Gulf Coast this weekend.
Officials say people in Louisiana need to finish preparing for Hurricane Ida by nightfall Saturday. They warn the rapidly intensifying hurricane could be "life-altering" for those who aren't ready. (Aug. 27)
Ida could slam into Louisiana as a major Category 4 hurricane this weekend. CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the latest forecast.
A dangerous scenario is taking shape across the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida, currently a Category 1 storm, is poised to intensify and hit coastal Louisiana on Sunday night or early Monday as a major hurricane of Category 4 intensity.Driving the news: Ida made landfall on the Isle of Youth after rapidly strengthening over a span of several hours from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, with higher gusts, as it approached
Hurricane Ida is a very dangerous storm that will gain significant strength over the next 48 hours to become a category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.
(Bloomberg) -- New Orleans is bracing for disaster as hospitals clear wards, oil refineries shut units and public officials warn residents of low-lying neighborhoods to flee.Hurricane Ida slammed into Cuba Friday night as it barrels north toward the U.S. Gulf Coast with winds that are ultimately expected to reach 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour and a wall of water that may reach 15 feet in height. The city of New Orleans is asking residents to evacuate as soon as possible or prepare to shelt
Tropical Storm Ida strengthened into a hurricane and made landfall over the Isle of Youth in Cuba on Friday as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ida approaches.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Ida is continuing to gain strength as it is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico, endangering people in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.The big picture: Warmer water temperatures combined with a "favorable atmospheric setup for intensification" in the Gulf could lead to extreme intensification of Trop
"By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm," said Louisiana's governor.
Ida was forecast to reach Category 4 strength, with winds estimated at 140 mph, before it makes landfall Sunday afternoon or evening.
The National Hurricane Center has "higher-than-normal confidence" that Ida will strengthen quickly and hit Louisiana as a major hurricane.
Tropical Storm Ida swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday as a rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.
