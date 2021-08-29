Hurricane Ida nears Gulf Coast

WDSU - New Orleans

Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall in southeast Louisiana as a major category 4 hurricane on Sunday evening. Ida strengthened into a category 1 hurricane and made landfall on the Isle of Youth, Cuba, earlier this afternoon. Ida is expected to continue to move northwest over the warm Gulf waters and towards Louisiana. It is forecast to become a Cat 2 Saturday evening, then a major Cat 4 hurricane Sunday morning. Sustained winds of 150 mph are possible when Ida makes landfall Sunday evening. Life-threatening impacts are likely in our area. Storm surge of 7 - 11 feet is expected in coastal areas; 5-7 feet forecast for Lake Pontchartrain. Rainfall totals of 8 to 16 inches are possible with isolated areas up to 20 inches. Damaging wind gusts of 100+ mph cannot be ruled out. Stay with WDSU for the latest updates.