Hurricane Ida nears Gulf Coast
The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest.
The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest.
Hurricane Ida 8 a.m.
Latest updates on potentially deadly weather system as it approaches US shoreline
Louisiana’s unique terrain and low-lying cities make landfalling hurricanes a harrowing prospect in this part of the southern United States.
Hurricane Ida strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm and was "still intensifying," packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with higher gusts as it neared Louisiana on Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.Why it matters: Ida is expected to hit southeastern La. as a Category 4 storm later Sunday. "Life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding" from its heavy rains "will impact" parts of the northern Gulf Coast, starting Sunda
A dangerous scenario is taking shape across the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida, currently a Category 1 storm, is poised to intensify and hit coastal Louisiana on Sunday night or early Monday as a major hurricane of Category 4 intensity.Driving the news: Ida made landfall on the Isle of Youth after rapidly strengthening over a span of several hours from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, with higher gusts, as it approached
As Hurricane Ida bears down on Louisiana, residents are preparing for a potentially catastrophic storm with life-threatening storm surges and flooding. Correspondent Omar Villafranca reports on preparations in New Orleans.
Ida is now a Category 4 storm threatening Louisiana with flooding, storm surge and catastrophic winds on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm. It's hitting exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the state. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins Lana Zak on CBSN with the latest on what to expect.
Hurricane Ida is intensifying and expected to be an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm when it hits the U.S. coast, forecasters said Saturday.
Hurricane Ida near category 5 strength
The potentially devastating storm is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon.
Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall in southeast Louisiana as a major category 4 hurricane on Sunday evening. Ida strengthened into a category 1 hurricane and made landfall on the Isle of Youth, Cuba, earlier this afternoon. Ida is expected to continue to move northwest over the warm Gulf waters and towards Louisiana. It is forecast to become a Cat 2 Saturday evening, then a major Cat 4 hurricane Sunday morning. Sustained winds of 150 mph are possible when Ida makes landfall Sunday evening. Life-threatening impacts are likely in our area. Storm surge of 7 - 11 feet is expected in coastal areas; 5-7 feet forecast for Lake Pontchartrain. Rainfall totals of 8 to 16 inches are possible with isolated areas up to 20 inches. Damaging wind gusts of 100+ mph cannot be ruled out. Stay with WDSU for the latest updates.
Hurricane Ida began to rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday as it makes its final approach toward southern Louisiana.
Louisiana officials said Ida could make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane around Sunday afternoon or evening. If forecasts prove accurate, Ida will end up making U.S. landfall 16 years after the region was devastated by Hurricane Katrina.Officials in U.S. coastal areas preparing for the storm urged residents to move boats out of harbors and encouraged early evacuations.
The storm will make landfall on Sunday afternoon
Hurricane Ida explosively intensified overnight into a high-end Category 4 storm, and is bringing "catastrophic effects" to Louisiana as it gears up to be one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the state's recorded history.The latest: As of 8 a.m. ET, the storm's center was located about 100 miles southeast of Houma, Louisiana, and was moving northwest at 15 mph. Maximum sustained winds were measured by aircraft to be 150 mph, just shy of Category 5 intensity. Stay on top of the lat
Coastal highways saw heavy traffic as people moved to get out of the path of Ida, which the National Hurricane Center warned could grow to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm.
Officials are racing to prepare for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to make landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Brandon has a look at the latest forecast for Hurricane Ida plus some isolated showers in Oklahoma.
The royal family was “pleased” that Meghan Markle couldn’t come to Prince Philip’s funeral due to her pregnancy, according to the new epilogue of Finding Freedom.