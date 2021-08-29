Hurricane Ida set to inflict "catastrophic damage" along Gulf Coast
CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli is tracking the latest on Hurricane Ida’s path and strength.
CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli is tracking the latest on Hurricane Ida’s path and strength.
The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest.
Hurricane Ida maintains strength, expected to get stronger as it moves over Gulf
Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm. It's hitting exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the state. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins Lana Zak on CBSN with the latest on what to expect.
President Joe Biden welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the White House Friday, one day after the pair of dignitaries were originally scheduled to hold their first in-person bilateral discussions.
hurricane ida 10:30 pm
President Joe Biden welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the White House one day after their scheduled, then postponed, visit. The two leaders paid tribute to those lost in the bombing attack that happened in Kabul Thursday. (Aug. 27)
So Vikings QB Nate Stanley ended up making the trip, according to multiple reports.
People can use cellphones to catch a slew of skin conditions but questions of accuracy and biases in algorithm databases remain Dermatology apps use AI to try to identify a range of skin conditions. Illustration: Ulises Mendicutty/The Guardian In a video, 30-year-old Stacey Everson tells the story of how she picked up her phone, snapped a selfie, and saved her own life. She might have easily overlooked the small, irregular mole on her upper left arm. But prompted by friends and family, she took
Edwards says Louisiana is prepared for Hurricane Ida, residents should also prepare
Ida, which became a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon has strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane with 150 mph winds. The latest forecast track has Ida coming ashore in southeast Louisiana on Sunday late afternoon/early evening. Ida will be a tropical storm nearing the border of Mississippi by Monday morning.
ABC News' Rob Marciano tracks the hurricane, which may make landfall as a Category 4 storm in Louisiana.
In what officials are calling a “crisis situation,” Southern hospitals must prepare to juggle increasing COVID-19 patients, as well as any incoming emergencies due to the hurricane.
hurricane ida 1 am
"It is so comfortable that I forget I'm even wearing [a bra]!!"
CBS News' Omar Villafranca is in New Orleans where Hurricane Ida will make landfall 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina.
Saints Evacuate Due to Hurricane Ida
The average number of new COVID-19 infections continues to climb in Illinois, albeit rising less sharply in recent days, as the state prepares for another indoor mask mandate and more mandatory vaccinations to boost still-stagnant shot numbers. As of noon Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,942 new cases, the highest daily number reported since late January, when ...
The Home Office has been ordered to take “reasonable steps” to rescue the relatives of an Afghan man recruited by the UK Government.
Those figures are up from the 365,767,674 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 26 out of 434,582,185 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 732,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.
A Florida police officer was supported by his fellow officers as he was flown out of the state for COVID-19 treatment due to a lack of availability in local hospitals, according to his wife. Police officers lined the tarmac Wednesday as their colleague, West Palm Beach police officer Anthony Testa, was flown to Ohio. In Ohio, Testa, who is on a ventilator, is expected to be placed on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine, which removes carbon dioxide from blood and sends back blood with oxygen to the body, allowing the heart and lungs time to rest and heal.