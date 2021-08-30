Hurricane Ida slams downtown New Orleans with heavy rain and wind
New Orleans sees strong gusts of wind and rainfall as Hurricane Ida approaches the downtown area.
Ida is barreling through Louisiana after making landfall in the state as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon. Ida is hitting on the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm that ravaged the Gulf Coast. All of New Orleans has lost power as Hurricane Ida pounds Louisiana.
Video posted to Twitter showed a large section of the Lady of the Sea hospital roof peeling off as Ida's winds whipped through Galliano, Louisiana.
As Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana Sunday, a resident in New Orleans says he feels confident in the construction of Lower 9th Ward home, a neighborhood that was devastated by Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago. (Aug. 29)
The eye of dangerous storm Hurricane Ida has now reached land on the southeastern coast of Louisiana, near Port Fourchon. “Within the past hour, sustained winds of 43 mph and a gust to 67 mph were reported at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans. A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently […]
AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler was live in New Orleans on Aug. 29, where Hurricane Ida had already caused severe damage to a building shortly after landfall.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just shy of Category 5 intensity. It's one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state in recorded history. The latest: As of 7 p.m. ET, Ida had weakened to a still-dangerous, high-end Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. It was moving northwest at 10 mph about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans, the National Hurricane Service said. Get market news wort
Hurricane Ida made landfall along parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday as a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Ida could inundate much of the Louisiana shoreline as the state grapples with a COVID surge already taxing hospitals. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday said it appeared hundreds of thousands living in low-lying areas had evacuated, but evacuating COVID patients was not an option. “Evacuating these large hospitals is just not an option because there are not any other hospitals with the capacity to take them… This is a major, major storm that is going to test us in ways that we've not been tested before for a lot of reasons, but this COVID situation is certainly one of them.” New Orleans residents braced for the storm. Bourbon Street was practically deserted Sunday morning and businesses were boarded up. Local Janette Cole said she hopes for the best but fears for the worst. "Well, I mean, I believe in my city. I believe that, you know, things are going to work out. I'm just afraid that this will be another Hurricane Katrina." U.S. President Joe Biden tracked the hurricane from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sunday. “I want to emphasize again. This is going to be a devastating – a devastating hurricane. A life-threatening storm. So please. All you folks in Mississippi. Louisiana, Mississippi and God knows, maybe even further east. Take precautions. Take it really very seriously.” It’s the first major test of the state’s levee system since Katrina in 2005… 16 years ago to this very day.Governor Edwards said Ida could be the state's worst direct hit by a hurricane since the 1850s.
Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon as a category 4 storm. Watch live coverage: https://tinyurl.com/2efsnrrc
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was live in New Orleans on Aug. 29 as Ida slammed into Louisiana, hitting New Orleans with intense wind gusts and driving rain.
CBS News' Mireya Villarreal is in Houma, Louisiana, where residents say they have never experienced a storm with winds as intense as the Category 4 storm will bring.
As Roker reported live from Louisiana on "Meet the Press" Sunday morning, he was slammed by huge waves, struggling to hear host Chuck Todd and to just remain standing.
The city's energy company said the storm had caused “catastrophic transmission damage" on Sunday night.