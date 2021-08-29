Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana as seen in dramatic before and after video
Security footage from the St. Bernard Parish government shows areas in Delacroix, La. before and after they were hit by Hurricane Ida.
NBC weatherman Al Roker gave viewers a fright Sunday morning when he delivered the Hurricane Ida forecast while getting lashed by waves from the approaching storm.
Hurricane Ida is thrashing Louisiana as a Category 4 storm 16 years after Katrina devastated the area. This live cam shows Bourbon Street.
The Category 4 storm is expected to cause catastrophic wind damage and life-threatening flooding.View Entire Post ›
Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana were without power on Sunday as the Category 4 storm hit the US Gulf Coast.
(Bloomberg) -- New Orleans may be without power and air conditioning for more than three weeks in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which roared ashore with more powerful winds than Hurricane Katrina, according to utility owner Entergy Corp.Almost 450,000 homes and businesses were without power across Louisiana as of 4:05 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outages. The blackouts were concentrated in the southeastern tip of the state that includes New Orleans an
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just shy of Category 5 intensity. It's one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state in recorded history. The latest: As of 6 p.m. ET, the storm was still an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, located about 40 miles southwest of New Orleans, and moving northwest at 10 mph, the National Hurricane Service said.
The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the area in toxic smoke and sending tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. A favorable turn in weather Saturday afternoon allowed firefighters to make progress and increase containment of the Caldor Fire to 19%, up from 12% the day before, said Capt. Stephen Horner, a Cal Fire spokesman for the Caldor Fire.
In the past two years, hurricanes have been brewing, strengthening and hitting the United States at a record pace, and Ida will likely go down as one of the nastiest of a dangerous bunch. While not quite record-setting, Ida is among some of strongest and fastest intensifying storms in more than 150 years of hurricane records. When it hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, Ida tied for fifth “with a whole bunch of other notorious storms,” for highest wind speed when making landfall in the United States, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
California’s Caldor Fire grew to over 145,000 acres in the early hours of August 28 with a series of mandatory evacuation orders in place, officials said.Footage shot by Craig Philpott at Strawberry, south of Lake Tahoe along Highway 50, shows the amount of smoke in the air in the region.Officials have said the Caldor Fire is currently 19 per cent contained and estimate its containment date to be September 8.Cal Fire said on August 27 “the fire remained most active throughout the day on the Northeast area along Highway 50 and in the area of Sierra Springs on the Western side of the incident”. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful
Ida was forecast to reach Category 4 strength, with winds estimated at 140 mph, before it makes landfall Sunday afternoon or evening.
The National Weather Service warned: "If you are under evacuation order or can leave, PLEASE LEAVE. DEVASTATING conditions WILL happen."
Improved weather near Lake Tahoe lets fire crews make progress in containing the Caldor fire
The inundation is expected to stretch from parts of Louisiana to the coast of Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said.
Louisiana’s unique terrain and low-lying cities make landfalling hurricanes a harrowing prospect in this part of the southern United States.
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., blowing off roofs and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors. The Category 4 storm hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.
Areas all across Mississippi felt the impact of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, as it came ever closer to making landfall.
Disasters have forced many families to question whether living in the region can continue as the climate crisis intensifies A red tractor is left behind as a home burns in Plumas county, California, impacted by the Dixie fire. Photograph: Eugene García/AP Megan Brown’s family has stewarded several ranches in and along California’s northern Sierra Nevada for six generations. But in the last four years, the Browns have faced unprecedented challenges. Four different wildfires have touched the famil
The biggest threat to the Tahoe Basin could be yet to come, as the National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings of gusty wind conditions.