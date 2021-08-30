Hurricane Ida: Striking pictures show storm sweeping Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ida has made landfall on the US state of Louisiana, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Waves on Lake Pontchartrain, in south-eastern Louisiana

A satellite image shows Ida making landfall on Sunday

People walk through the French Quarter in New Orleans on Sunday

A news crew films as the storm surge pushes water from Lake Pontchartrain

A building's roof is blown off in the French Quarter of New Orleans

Firefighters clear trees from the road in Bourg, southern Louisiana

Residents make preparations for the storm in New Orleans on Saturday

A woman comforts her grandson as the storm nears New Orleans

All pictures are subject to copyright.