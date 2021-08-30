Hurricane Ida: Striking pictures show storm sweeping Gulf Coast

·1 min read

Hurricane Ida has made landfall on the US state of Louisiana, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Waves on Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana (29 August)
Waves on Lake Pontchartrain, in south-eastern Louisiana
A satellite image shows Ida making landfall on Sunday
A satellite image shows Ida making landfall on Sunday
People walk through the French Quarter in New Orleans on Sunday
People walk through the French Quarter in New Orleans on Sunday
A news crew films as the storm surge pushes water from Lake Pontchartrain
A news crew films as the storm surge pushes water from Lake Pontchartrain
A building&#39;s roof is blown off in the French Quarter of New Orleans
A building's roof is blown off in the French Quarter of New Orleans
Firefighters clear trees from the road in Bourg, southern Louisiana
Firefighters clear trees from the road in Bourg, southern Louisiana
Residents make preparations for the storm in New Orleans
Residents make preparations for the storm in New Orleans on Saturday
A woman comforts her grandson as the storm nears New Orleans
A woman comforts her grandson as the storm nears New Orleans

All pictures are subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories