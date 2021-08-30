Hurricane Ida tests protective measures put in place after Katrina

Hurricane Ida is hitting Louisiana 16 years to the day that the same area was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. Officials built new levees and other protective measures to prevent the same level of disaster from happening again. Janet Shamlian reports.

