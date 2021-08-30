Hurricane Ida tests protective measures put in place after Katrina

Reuters
NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) -Ida lost some of its punch over southwestern Mississippi on Monday after making landfall in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the region, but it could still trigger heavy flooding, the National Hurricane Center said. Ida, the first major hurricane to strike the United States this year, made landfall around noon on Sunday as a Category 4 storm over Port Fourchon, a hub of the Gulf's offshore oil industry, packing sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour). Although weakened to a tropical storm, heavy downpours could bring life-threatening flooding, the NHC said.