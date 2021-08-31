Hurricane Ida: Two killed in Mississippi highway collapse

The highway collapse comes after intense rainfall after Hurricane Ida reached the US South

Two people were killed and at least 10 injured after a section of highway collapsed in Mississippi late on Monday.

According to police, three of the injured were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At least seven vehicles were involved in the crash near Lucedale, about 36 miles (69km) from Mobile, Alabama.

Local authorities believe the collapse was caused by torrential rainfall as Hurricane Ida struck the southern US.

Mississippi Highway Police said that the collapse was 50 to 60ft (15 to 18m) long and 20 to 30ft deep.

Local news channel WSDU quoted highway patrol spokesperson Corporal Cal Robertson as saying that that the collapse left cars "stacked on top of each other".

Cranes will be required to remove the cars from the hole, Mr Robertson added.

Local authorities believe that some of the drivers involved in the collapse may not have been able to see the road properly because of the heavy rains. The highway remains closed.

Over eight inches (20.3cm) of rain fell in the area during Ida, which reached the US mainland as a category 4 storm on Sunday.

While forecasters downgraded Ida to a tropical depression on Monday evening, authorities continue to warn of storm surges and heavy rains across the southern US.

In addition to the two killed during the highway collapse, at least two other people have been reported dead during the storm.

In Louisiana, a man died while attempting to drive across a flooded area of New Orleans. Another man died after being struck by a tree near Baton Rouge.

Over a million people were left without power, including 59,000 in Mississippi.