Hurricane Idalia arrives in parts of North Carolina + Students injured in south Charlotte CMS bus crash
1. Part of Charlotte area to see ‘torrential’ rain: When will Idalia winds, rain arrive?
Hurricane Idalia is here.
Heavy rains from the storm could reach the Charlotte area later today and continue through tomorrow morning’s rush hour traffic, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
Joe Marusak shares the latest updates on the severe weather.
2. Three Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students injured in south Charlotte bus crash
A crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus today left three students injured.
The accident happened near the 8300 block of Sharon Lakes Road, according to Medic 911. The three students were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Anna Maria Della Costa has more on the crash.
3. Panthers cut 2022 third-round pick QB Matt Corral following three waiver claims
Matt Corral’s time with the Carolina Panthers is over.
The second-year quarterback out of Ole Miss was cut today after the team made several waiver claims. Along with Corral, two other players were waived to make room on the roster.
Mike Kaye with more on the latest moves by Carolina.
4. Endorsements: Our choices for 2023 Charlotte City Council primary elections
The Charlotte City Council primary elections are scheduled for Sept. 12.
Voters will make a decision about whether change is needed on a council that has trudged through issues surrounding transit, development and housing.
The Editorial Board shares its recommendations ahead of the elections.
