Hurricane Idalia arrives in parts of North Carolina + Students injured in south Charlotte CMS bus crash

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to bring severe weather, including storms, strong winds and flooding across the Charlotte area, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rains from the storm could reach the Charlotte area later today and continue through tomorrow morning’s rush hour traffic, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Joe Marusak shares the latest updates on the severe weather.

Three students received minor injuries in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus Wednesday on Sharon Lakes Road in South Charlotte.

The accident happened near the 8300 block of Sharon Lakes Road, according to Medic 911. The three students were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Anna Maria Della Costa has more on the crash.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral passes to a receiver during the team’s Fan Fest practice at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The second-year quarterback out of Ole Miss was cut today after the team made several waiver claims. Along with Corral, two other players were waived to make room on the roster.

Mike Kaye with more on the latest moves by Carolina.

The Charlotte City Council stands after swearing in at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

The Charlotte City Council primary elections are scheduled for Sept. 12.

Voters will make a decision about whether change is needed on a council that has trudged through issues surrounding transit, development and housing.

The Editorial Board shares its recommendations ahead of the elections.

