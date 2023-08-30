Hurricane Idalia begins to make landfall in Florida, possibly strengthening to Category 4 hurricane

Electrical line trucks, buses, and other vehicles are line up at Duke Energy’s staging location in Sumterville, Fla., on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast as authorities warned residents of vulnerable areas to pack up and leave to escape the twin threats of high winds and devastating flooding. | Stephen M. Dowell, Orlando Sentinel via Associated Press

Hurricane Idalia continues to make its way across parts of Florida and strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday night. Some areas had already been hit and the west side of the Florida coast was under a state of emergency as they prepared for the storm to slam the state as it makes landfall.

Weather forecasters predict that it is “on the verge of becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane” and are warning residents to brace for intense winds and possible flooding, CNN reported.

How Florida is bracing for a Category 3 hurricane

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will waive highway tolls, as shelters and hotels are being prepared to accept evacuees and those who need help. According to USA Today, more than 30,000 utility workers are prepping for outage repairs for when the storm ends.

“Everybody on the Gulf Coast from Tampa Bay to northwest Florida must be vigilant,” DeSantis said during a briefing, per USA Today. “You’re going to see some nasty weather.”

Streets have already flooded in some regions, and the Tampa International Airport has shut down, per The Weather Channel.

How the hurricane could impact travel

All flights were canceled Tuesday in and out of Tampa International Airport. United, Delta and American airlines reported 460 delays combined and more than 200 cancellations due to the storm so far, per KCRA.

Where evacuation orders are in place in Florida

There are 20 counties in western and central Florida that have issued mandatory evacuation orders, and three that have issued voluntary evacuation warnings.

Here are the counties with evacuation orders and warnings in place:

Baker County. Citrus County. Dixie County. Franklin County. Gilchrist County. Gulf County. Hernando County. Hillsborough County. Jefferson County. Lafayette County. Levy County. Madison County. Manatee County. Marion County. Pasco County. Pinellas County. Sarasota County. Sumter County. Suwannee County. Taylor County. Union County. Volusia County. Wakulla County.