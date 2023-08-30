Air travelers feel worst of storm has passed in Florida
Dozens of flights are canceled at Chicago's airports, as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall.
Extreme weather is increasing in frequency and severity. How to talk to kids about high temperatures, tornadoes, wildfires, hurricanes and more.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm, raking Florida with ferocious winds and potentially deadly floodwaters.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
