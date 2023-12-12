How a Hurricane Idalia cleanup crew helped solve a decades-old mystery

Rob Ray started a simple job: A straightforward river cleanup, getting rid of debris from Hurricane Idalia, which hit Florida this August. It ended by uncovering the answer to a three-decades-old mystery.

Ray was out with his South Florida-based crew along the Steinhatchee River in Dixie County, clearing out waterway debris, when they noticed some junk had fallen from a barge they were using.

"My buddy got ready to reach down into the water to try and retrieve the debris that had dropped ... He actually brought (up) part of a vehicle dash and steering wheel," said Ray, who works for the AshBritt disaster recovery company.

Then his co-worker "wound up pulling out a car seat." They called police.

It turned out that a 1987 Chevrolet Cavalier was long hidden under the water, not far from the end of a boat ramp. Missing since 1995 was its occupant — whose remains were still inside.

The license plate and a retail warehouse membership card in the car helped authorities identify the driver as James Aaron Toole of Alabama. The 72-year-old told relatives he was heading to Florida to visit a sick family member. He was never heard from again.

The story of Toole's body being found was covered by several news outlets this September; Ray said he was happy that at least Toole's family "could have closure." How the car wound up in the river is still unclear.

AshBritt tapped to help clean up after hurricanes

AshBritt has done cleanup work following many storms over the years, including Hurricane Andrew, Superstorm Sandy and others. The company — named for the founder's daughters, Ashley and Brittany — is a national rapid-response emergency management concern.

They were tapped by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to cleanup waterways affected by Idalia like the Steinhatchee and Suwannee rivers.

Aside from their unexpected hand in solving a decades-old cold case, they were able to remove 94,000 cubic yards of debris in 55 days, which usually takes "twice as long," Ray said.

"We recycle all that we can," he added, mentioning trees that get turned into mulch. And AshBritt was donated two deep freezers to a local church, Dowling Park Church of God.

AshBritt removed waterway debris "from coasts, rivers, and canals, utilizing mechanical barges across Suwanee, Lafayette, Taylor, Dixie, and Citrus Counties," according to the company.

It's "important ... that a state like Florida acts quickly when there is a need for this type of work," Ray said.

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter/X: @ari_v_otero.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Hurricane Idalia cleanup crew unwittingly solved decades-old mystery