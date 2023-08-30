As Hurricane Idalia damage continues, here's how to help those affected in Florida

Hurricane Idalia struck Florida's Big Bend Wednesday, displacing thousands and bringing strong winds and flooding to the area.

The National Hurricane Center said the Category 3 tropical cyclone has caused "catastrophic" storm surge and damaging winds that spread into southern Georgia. More than 330,000 customers in Florida and Georgia are without power and floodwaters have already shut down roadways and entered homes. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there are no confirmed fatalities as a result of the storm yet, but he has warned residents to prepare for more damage.

"It is likely to cause a lot of damage. That is just a reality. So prepare for that," DeSantis said during a press conference at the state's Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, nearly 5,000 people had been evacuated to more than 110 shelters, according to Stephanie Fox, a spokesperson for the Red Cross, which is managing 17 of those shelters.

Here's how you can help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia:

The Red Cross delivers snacks to Lincoln High School where Floridans have taken shelter from Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Red Cross

Ahead of the storm, the Red Cross mobilized more than 500 disaster responders along with dozens of specialty response vehicles and truckloads full of supplies and meals, Fox said.

Those wanting to help can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word IDALIA to 90999 to make a $10 donation. People can also write “Hurricane Idalia” in the memo line of a check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or their local Red Cross chapter.

The Red Cross is also stocking hospitals in the Florida Panhandle with additional blood products to prepare for impacts to transportation routes in the coming days, according to its website. Fox said blood donations will also be "critically important" because the storm has led to the cancellation of more than a dozen blood drives.

Florida Disaster Fund

DeSantis announced the Florida Disaster Fund, part of the nonprofit Volunteer Florida Foundation, would be activated to support those impacted by Hurricane Idalia. People can donate to the fund, which distributes money to service organizations to support disaster response and recovery, by sending a check in the mail or making a donation here.

The Tampa-based nonprofit Project DYNAMO is "preparing to conduct rescues and help in any way possible in response to Hurricane Idalia," spokesperson Monica McShaffrey told USA TODAY. People can donate on the organization's website and also request an evacuation from various locations including Florida.

Feeding Tampa Bay plans to distribute food to the most vulnerable communities impacted by the hurricane after the storm passes. People can donate to help fund meals, or find food distribution sites, on the nonprofit's website.

Samaritan’s Purse, an international nonprofit, has sent two disaster relief units stocked with tools and equipment to Albany, Georgia, according to spokesperson Kaitlyn Lahm. She said the organization is looking for volunteers to clean up debris, tarp roofs and make other home repairs. People can sign up on group's website to be notified when the organization needs volunteers.

International Medical Corps will provide healthcare and related assistance to storm survivors in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, according to spokesperson Shelley Wenk. Donations can be made here.

GoFundMe

GoFundMe will be monitoring its platform for fundraisers created to help specific individuals, families, and businesses affected by the storm, according to spokesperson Karla Flores. GoFundMe.org, a nonprofit charitable partner of GoFundMe, has also launched a general 2023 Hurricane Relief Fund for all people who are personally affected during this year’s hurricane season, including anyone impacted by Idalia, Flores said.

Contributing: John Bacon and Christopher Cann, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Idalia slams Florida. Here's how you can help