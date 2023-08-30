Hurricane Idalia damage in Englewood
Fox 4's Ryan Kruger was live in Englewood as Hurricane Idalia moved up Florida's Gulf Coast.
Fox 4's Ryan Kruger was live in Englewood as Hurricane Idalia moved up Florida's Gulf Coast.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
The two-time All-American wrestler was shot during an attempted robbery near Ohio State’s campus earlier this month.
The Supreme Court may find that when social media platforms restrict, fact-check, take down or leave up content, this is constitutionally protected speech and the government cannot interfere, which is the view of many legal experts.
First Meryl Streep guest starred in 'Only Murders in the Building,' then she sang, now she smokes a joint, and viewers are thrilled.
I have no regrets.
Meg Ryan, queen of romantic comedies in the '80s and '90s, returns to the genre in upcoming film "What Happens Later." Here's why she left Hollywood.
You don't have to suffer through another hot night.
Show off your soft, smooth feet with confidence.
You have to try them for yourself.
My teeth have never looked better!
It's less than $15.
Grab a jar while it's cheap.
They're 47% off for a limited time only.
Grab a bottle to try for yourself while it's on sale.
Gregg Berhalter was rehired as the USMNT coach in June after a tumultuous few months with Gio Reyna and his family after the World Cup.
They really work!
Hurry, this deal won't last.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the news in a busy week for baseball before starting their team-by-team MLB playoffs preview with the two best teams in the National League: the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.
It has more than 67,000 ratings.