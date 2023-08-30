Hurricane Idalia damage in Live Oak, Florida
Hurricane Idalia was downgraded to a Category 1 storm late Wednesday morning as it made its way north from Florida up to Georgia.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
The Supreme Court may find that when social media platforms restrict, fact-check, take down or leave up content, this is constitutionally protected speech and the government cannot interfere, which is the view of many legal experts.
General Motors is taking Google’s AI chatbot on the road. The automaker announced today that it’s using Google Cloud’s Dialogflow to automate some non-emergency OnStar features like navigation and call routing. Crucially, the automaker claims the bot can pinpoint keywords indicating an emergency situation and “quickly route the call” to trained humans when needed. GM says the system frees up OnStar Advisors to spend more time with customers requiring a live human.
For the third consecutive month, asking rent prices have fallen, according to Realtor.com’s July rental report.
VW is recalling its brand-new 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport to address potentially defective engines that may fail due to contaminated parts.
