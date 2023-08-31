Hurricane Idalia destroys homes, knocks out power for thousands in Steinhatchee

TechCrunch

India is launching its first space-based solar observatory mission called Aditya-L1 to study the sun — just days after the successful landing of the country's moon rover mission Chandrayaan-3. The launch of Aditya-L1 will take place at 11:20 pm PT on September 1 (11:50 am IST on September 2) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India's Sriharikota using the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL), India's space agency Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Monday. ISRO aims to better understand coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather and propagation of particles and fields through the Aditya-L1 mission.