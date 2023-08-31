Hurricane Idalia destroys homes, knocks out power for thousands in Steinhatchee
In Steinhatchee, a town in Taylor County just south of where Hurricane Idalia made landfall, cleanup is now underway
Extreme weather is increasing in frequency and severity. How to talk to kids about high temperatures, tornadoes, wildfires, hurricanes and more.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm, raking Florida with ferocious winds and potentially deadly floodwaters.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
India is launching its first space-based solar observatory mission called Aditya-L1 to study the sun — just days after the successful landing of the country's moon rover mission Chandrayaan-3. The launch of Aditya-L1 will take place at 11:20 pm PT on September 1 (11:50 am IST on September 2) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India's Sriharikota using the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL), India's space agency Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Monday. ISRO aims to better understand coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather and propagation of particles and fields through the Aditya-L1 mission.
Make opening a bank account, storing money, receiving a payment card and lending money as easy as opening a social network account. The reinvention of banking is well underway, and we’re excited to welcome three key players — Peter Hazlehurst, co-founder and CEO, Synctera; Laura Spiekerman, co-founder and president, Alloy; and Amanda Swoverland, chief compliance officer, Unit — to the Fintech Stage on September 19 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. In a session called “Making Money Move with Embedded Finance,” our panel will talk about how a new breed of finance infrastructure companies have the potential to turn any company into a fintech company.
