Hurricane Idalia to FSU football: Here are the best Florida photos of 2023

A photograph is likely the first thing that captures your attention when you read the news.

It can draw you in, illustrate a story and powerfully capture a moment in history.

Visual journalists across the USA TODAY Nework - Florida captured thousands of these impactful moments in their communities and across the state this year.

From the fury of Hurricane Idalia crashing into the state's Big Bend and historic rocket launches on the Space Coast to Florida State football's undefeated season and everything inbetween, our photojournalists were there.

Take a look at their best and favorite photos of 2023.

Daytona Beach

Tallahassee

Brevard County

Southwest Florida, Naples and Fort Myers

Treasure Coast

Gainesville

Ocala

Destin

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Best Florida photos of 2023: See pictures that defined the year