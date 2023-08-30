Hurricane Idalia Intensifies
Hurricane Idalia is just hours away from making landfall. We're tracking its path as it threatens Florida.
Idalia strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday morning, hours before it’s set to make landfall on Florida’s west coast.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
Garmin launches Venu 3 watch with nap a host of new health and fitness features. The smartwatch debuts two years after its predecessor, the Venu 2.
Last weekend’s deadly attack in Jacksonville, Fla. felt like whiplash for many Black Americans who say a trend of racist violence towards their community cannot be ignored.
The Supreme Court may find that when social media platforms restrict, fact-check, take down or leave up content, this is constitutionally protected speech and the government cannot interfere, which is the view of many legal experts.
Here's how to watch this week's college football games, including Thursday's Big Ten kickoff.
One woman asks, 'What's 30 supposed to look like?' The post Woman wants to normalize being 30: ‘thirty flirty and thriving!’ appeared first on In The Know.
AI — the tech that's everywhere and touching everything — keeps evolving at a pace that’s surprising even in an industry where change is just about the only constant. At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, we’re dedicating a day and a stage to this galloping industry — and today we’re announcing that the AI Stage agenda is 100% complete!
Ronald Acuña appeared to come away from the incident unscathed in an otherwise outstanding night for the MVP candidate.
