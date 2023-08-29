Will Hurricane Idalia join the "Terrible I's?" 14 major storms that had 'I' names retired

As Hurricane Idalia barrels across the Gulf of Mexico, the west coast of Florida is bracing for impact with widespread evacuations.

It could be the next hurricane to join 2022's Ian and 2017's Irma in the "terrible I's." Since 1954, more hurricane names starting with the letter I have been retired due to their widespread destruction than any other letter of the alphabet.

Hurricane name lists are repeated every six years, but the World Metrological Organization retires a name if "a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for obvious reasons of sensitivity," according to the National Hurricane Center.

A man carries a dog while walking through a flooded street in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba on August 29, 2023, during the passage of tropical storm Idalia. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened into a hurricane this Tuesday and forecasters are forecasting it to become "extremely dangerous" before making landfall on Wednesday in Florida, US. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are all 14 hurricanes starting with the letter I that have been retired:

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Iota

The Category 4 Hurricane had only just cooled off from a Category 5 hurricane when it made landfall in Nicaragua on Nov. 17, 2020.

Damage estimates are $1.4 billion, according to NOAA.

NOAA also estimated 67 direct deaths and 17 indirect deaths from the hurricane.

Iota was the strongest hurricane ever recorded so late in the year.

Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Ingrid

Hurricane Ingrid made landfall as a Category 1 storm in northeastern Mexico on Sept. 16, 2013.

Insured property damage from Ingrid was estimated to be $230 million, according to NOAA.

32 deaths were reported as a result of Ingrid, many from heavy rains and mudslides.

The same day, Tropical Storm Manuel hit Mexico's Pacific coast.

Hurricane Irene

Hurricane Irene made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm on August 27, 2011, according to NOAA.

The next day, it made landfall again near New York City, sending rare tropical storm conditions through the Northeast and New England.

44 people died in Hurricane Irene.

It caused an estimated $6.5 billion in damages.

Hurricane Igor

Hurricane Igor blew by Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Newfoundland on September 21, 2010.

Early estimates put the damage in Newfoundland at $200 million. Bermuda reported less than $500,000 in damages.

A National Hurricane Center report said a few people died from being swept away by strong waters.

Igor was the most damaging hurricane to hit Newfoundland in 75 years.

Hurricane Ike

After hitting several islands on the way from the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ike made landfall in Texas as a Category 2 hurricane on Sept. 13, 2008, according to the National Weather Service.

Total damage estimates in the U.S. were estimated at $29.52 billion.

Ike was responsible for 103 deaths across the U.S., Cuba and Hispaniola.

Cuba estimated an additional $3-$4 billion in damages.

Hurricane Ivan

The Category 3 hurricane made landfall near Gulf Shores, Ala. on Sept. 16, 2004, according to the National Weather Service.

Damage was estimated near $14 billion.

Eight deaths were reported in the Florida Panhandle.

At the time, it was considered the strongest, most destructive storm since 1926.

Hurricane Isabel

Hurricane Isabel was a Category 5 hurricane before downgrading to Category 2 ahead of its landfall in North Carolina on Sept. 18, 2003, according to a National Weather Service report.

Isabel caused $1.7 billion in damages.

The storm was responsible for 17 deaths.

At the time, it was the most significant hurricane to affect North Carolina and Virginia in nearly 50 years.

Hurricane Isadore

Hurricane Isadore had weakened to a tropical storm by time it made landfall in Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2002, according to the National Weather Service.

Damage in the U.S. was estimated at $330 million.

8 deaths occurred as a result of Isadore, direct and indirect.

Hurricane Inez

Hurricane Inez developed in the Atlantic moving towards the Gulf of Mexico between Sept. 21 - Oct. 11, 1966, archival records show. It hit Cuba, spun off a tornado in the Bahamas, and traveled directly over the Florida Keys.

Estimated death totals were approximately 1,000.

Hurricane Ione

Hurricane Ione made landfall in North Carolina as a "minimal hurricane" on September 19, 1955, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm caused more than $600 million in damage.

Ione killed seven people in North Carolina.

It was the fourth hurricane to make landfall in North Carolina within a year.

