Hurricane Idalia live: 54,000 homes without power in Florida as landfall imminent

More than 54,000 homes are without power in Florida as residents brace for landfall within the next hour.

The hurricane reached “catastrophic and life-threatening” Category 4 status on Wednesday, recording winds of 130mph, the National Hurricane Centre confirmed.

Millions of people in the storm’s path have tied down boats, boarded up windows, sandbagged their properties and headed for higher ground. Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in at least 28 of Florida’s 67 counties as of Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, the state capital, called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

12:25 PM BST

Sparks fly as Hurricane Idalia is due to make landfall within the hour

Big power flash in Perry, FL as the eye-wall of hurricane #Idalia makes landfall. pic.twitter.com/zPXQqQcIyS — Josh Moore (@MoorelibertyNH) August 30, 2023

12:22 PM BST

Search and rescue operation to commence as soon as possible

Ron DeSantis said a search and rescue operation will start in Florida as soon as it is safe to do so.

He said: “As soon as possible a search and rescue operation will commence, we have 8 search and rescue teams, 33 ambulance teams, 5,500 national guardsmen and the coast guard on standby should that be necessary.

“There will be an immediate effort to restore power with thousands of men stationed and ready to go.”

12:07 PM BST

Hurricane Idalia will make landfall by 8am local time

Hurricane Idalia will make landfall by 8am local time (around 1pm BST), governor Ron DeSantis said.

He said: “Don’t do anything that will put you in jeopardy. We are here and we are ready.”

12:02 PM BST

Ron DeSantis tells Florida residents to "hunker down"

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis makes a public announcement about Hurricane Idalia - Sky News

More than 54,000 households are without power as Hurricane Idalia batters Florida.

Ron DeSantis, governor of the state, told residents to stay inside and “hunker down” at a press conference.

Mr DeSantis said there were 11 tornado warnings in place with more potentially on the horizon.

He said: “Hunker down, don’t take anything for granted. Don’t go outside. There are 11 tornado warnings and more possible. These are very, very dangerous situations.

“There are 54,000 households out of power but 100,000 households restored and restoration efforts are ongoing.”

11:45 AM BST

Scientists upgraded hurricane season warning as more dangerous weather was forecast

Scientists initially forecast in May that the U.S. would see a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season, but raised that forecast in mid-August, projecting a more dangerous storm season.

That is because worldwide surface ocean temperatures have been exceedingly warm this year, with temperatures in and around the Florida Keys mirroring a hot tub this summer.

This, scientists said, may counteract the moderating influence of the El Nino currently in effect, which typically reduces Atlantic hurricane activity.

11:37 AM BST

Ron DeSantis gives press conference

Ron DeSantis is currently giving a press conference on the development of the situation in Florida.

The Florida governor described the hurricane as a “very powerful storm”.

He said that the hurricane would touch down in the next hour and a half.

The governor warned people not to be “dumb” and “hunker down” as the hurricane makes landfall.

“Its going to be a big big deal, its going to be very very dangerous,” he said.

Lights in the press room flickered as Mr DeSantis made his statement.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the announcement

11:23 AM BST

Dispatch from Hurricane Ian last September

Here is a dispatch from The Telegraph’s Jamie Johnson in Fort Myers, Florida, from September 2022.

Some 20,000 Floridians were displaced and were forced to stay in shelters after Hurricane Ian hit.

11:17 AM BST

Millions of Florida residents have fled their properties on boats

Millions of Florida residents have fled their properties on boats to reach higher ground as Idalia intensified to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane.

As Idalia drew strength from the Gulf of Mexico’s open waters, at least 28 of Florida’s 67 counties were under mandatory evacuation orders.

Residents on the Gulf Coast prepared to face fierce winds, torrential rain and surging seawater from the storm.

“If you have not evacuated, you need to do that right now,” Florida emergency management chief Kevin Guthrie said during a news briefing late on Tuesday. “You need to drop what you’re doing .. pack up, pack your things and get to safety.”

11:07 AM BST

10:56 AM BST

When was Florida's last hurricane?

Idalia is the fourth major hurricane to strike Florida in the past seven years, following Irma in 2017, Michael in 2018 and Ian, which peaked at Category 5, last September.

Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm with 150 mph winds (241 kph).

About 150 deaths were attributed to Hurricane Ian.

10:45 AM BST

Residents prepare

In Sarasota – a city hard-hit by Ian last year – Milton Bontrager, 40, who runs a charter fishing service near Tampa, said his home was boarded up and stocked with food, water and a generator, and his boats were secure.

“I don’t panic, I prepare,” he said on Tuesday.

“They’re expecting some fatalities, so I don’t want to be one of them,” Rene Hoffman, 62, said as she readied to leave her home in Steinhatchee, Florida, which is in the projected landfall zone.

She owns a food stand that she lashed to her husband’s pickup truck to keep it from washing or blowing away.

10:45 AM BST

Path of the hurricane

The NHC said Idalia’s centre would most likely cross Florida’s shoreline somewhere in the Big Bend region, where the state’s northern Gulf Coast panhandle curves into the western side of the Florida Peninsula, roughly bounded by the inland cities of Gainesville and Tallahassee.

Sparsely populated compared with the Tampa-St. Petersburg area to the south, the Big Bend features a marshy coast, threaded with freshwater springs and rivers, and a cluster of small offshore islands forming Cedar Key, a historic fishing village demolished in 1896 by a hurricane’s storm surge.

Idalia grew from a tropical storm into a hurricane early on Tuesday, a day after passing west of Cuba, where it damaged homes, knocked out power, flooded villages and prompted mass evacuations.

10:42 AM BST

Pictured: Idalia in Cuba

The hurricane caused flooding in Havana in western Cuba as it made landfall on Tuesday - Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

School teacher Roy Ross, 49, walks in a flooded road after the passage of the hurricane - ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

10:39 AM BST

Biden in 'constant contact' with DeSantis

At the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Mr Biden in the 2024 presidential election, were “in constant contact” about storm preparations.

Mr Biden was set to speak about the government’s hurricane response efforts later on Wednesday.

More than 40 school districts in Florida cancelled classes, Mr DeSantis said, and Tampa International Airport suspended commercial operations on Tuesday.

About 5,500 National Guard members were mobilised, while 30,000 to 40,000 electricity workers were on standby. The state has set aside 1.1 million gallons of gasoline to address any interruptions to fuel supplies, the governor said.

10:36 AM BST

Live tracker

Track the path of the Hurricane before it touches down in Florida.

10:32 AM BST

What is a Category 4 hurricane?

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale classifies hurricanes based on a hurricane’s maximum sustained wind speed and estimates potential property damage.

A Category 4 hurricane records winds of between 130-156 mph and is predicted to cause “catastrophic damage”.

The scale predicts that power outages caused by the hurricane “will last weeks to possibly months” and that “most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

10:21 AM BST

Breaking: Hurricane reaches Category 4 status

Idalia has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Forecasters had predicted the system would intensify, and have now said that the hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 130mph.

5am EDT 30 Aug: #Idalia has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, and is nearing landfall in Florida Big Bend region this morning. Catastrophic & life-threatening impacts from Storm Surge & Winds expected as Idalia moves ashore. https://t.co/y75tVkKVK7 pic.twitter.com/0NfINii9Mo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

10:14 AM BST

Idalia reached Category 3 on Tuesday

Early Wednesday, Idalia reached Category 3 intensity, packing maximum sustained winds of 120mph as it churned toward shore 100 miles southwest of Cedar Key, Florida.

Any storm reaching Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale classifies a Category 3 hurricane as one where “devastating damage” will occur:

“Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads.

“Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.”

10:11 AM BST

Satellite pictures show hurricane moving towards Florida

Hurricane Idalia is seen making its way to Florida’s west coast in Satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday.

To the right of Idalia, Hurricane Franklin approaches near Bermuda.

Idalia grew from a tropical storm into a hurricane early on Tuesday - NOAA/via REUTERS

10:08 AM BST

'Drop what you’re doing... and get to safety'

Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave their homes.

“If you have not evacuated, you need to do that right now,” said Kevin Guthrie, Florida emergency management chief, during an evening news briefing. “You need to drop what you’re doing. You need to go to your room, pack up, pack your things and get to safety.”

Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in at least 28 of the states 67 counties as of Tuesday.

10:05 AM BST

When will Hurricane Idalia touch down in Florida?

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning, likely in the Big Bend area the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said.

Florida’s Gulf Coast, southeastern Georgia and eastern parts of North and South Carolina could face four to eight inches of rain through Thursday, with isolated areas seeing as much as a foot of rain, the hurricane centre warned.

09:55 AM BST

Welcome to our live coverage

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Hurricane Idalia, which is forecast to touch down in Florida today bringing winds of up to 130mph.

