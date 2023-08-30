Hurricane Idalia Now Category 4 as Florida Braces for Impact

Hurricane Idalia strengthened into a Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning, with forecasters warning that it could still gain even more power in the hours before it slams into Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m. ET, Idalia’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 mph and that the storm has now “become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, and is nearing landfall in Florida Big Bend region this morning.”

It added that “catastrophic & life-threatening impacts” from storm surfs and winds should be expected as the hurricane comes ashore. Idalia is expected to make landfall at around 8 a.m. ET.

More than 50,000 customers have already lost power ahead of landfall, according to poweroutage.com, and Tampa Airport, Tallahassee Airport, and Sarasota Bradenton Airport have all closed.

Residents of the Tampa area were warned early Wednesday that even emergency services may not be able to rescue them. “It’s gonna get to a point where we just can not get to you,” Madeira Beach fire chief Clint Belk told CNN.

