Hurricane Idalia: Ohio Task Force 1 has been deactivated and is on the way back to Ohio

Ohio Task Force 1 received demobilization orders Thursday evening and is headed back to Vandalia.

>> Hurricane Harvey: 6 years later

After arriving in the Atlanta area on Tuesday afternoon, the 47-person team settled into its staging area and waited while Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Strategically staged to move wherever they might be needed, OH-TF1 was outside the affected area.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the team conducted training and planning sessions while remaining ready for any mission assignments.

OH-TF1 members are thankful to know the storm was not as deadly or disastrous as it could have been.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Hurricane Idalia. We believe in the tenacity of the human spirit, even in the toughest times because we have seen it,” Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor said.

The team will begin packing up this evening for the journey home. OH-TF1 expects to arrive at headquarters in Vandalia on Friday evening.