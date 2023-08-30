Hurricane Idalia live updates: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as forecasters warn of storm surge, tornadoes

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach in Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm was located about 5 miles east-northeast of Madison, Fla., and 25 miles south of Valdosta, Ga., around 10 a.m. ET, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

"Catastrophic storm surge occuring along the coast of the Florida Big Bend and damaging winds spread inland over northern Florida," the National Hurricane Center said, adding "damaging winds" were spreading to southern Georgia.

For the Big Bend region, which refers to where the Florida Panhandle connects to the Florida Peninsula, Idalia is “an unprecedented event," the National Weather Service said, as no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

President Biden said he's been in "constant contact" with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the storm, telling reporters: "We're worried about the surge, the ocean surge."

A storm surge of up to 16 feet is expected in some parts of Florida. Forecasters are warning about tornadoes in both Florida and Georgia.

The Yahoo News team is tracking the path of the storm in our blog below.