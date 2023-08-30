Hurricane Idalia live updates: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as forecasters warn of storm surge, tornadoes
Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach in Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane.
The storm was located about 5 miles east-northeast of Madison, Fla., and 25 miles south of Valdosta, Ga., around 10 a.m. ET, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.
"Catastrophic storm surge occuring along the coast of the Florida Big Bend and damaging winds spread inland over northern Florida," the National Hurricane Center said, adding "damaging winds" were spreading to southern Georgia.
For the Big Bend region, which refers to where the Florida Panhandle connects to the Florida Peninsula, Idalia is “an unprecedented event," the National Weather Service said, as no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.
President Biden said he's been in "constant contact" with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the storm, telling reporters: "We're worried about the surge, the ocean surge."
A storm surge of up to 16 feet is expected in some parts of Florida. Forecasters are warning about tornadoes in both Florida and Georgia.
The Yahoo News team is tracking the path of the storm in our blog below.
- N
Key developments
• Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach in Florida's Big Bend region around 7:45 a.m. ET Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane.
• As of the National Hurricane Center's 10 a.m. ET update, Idalia was moving at around 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. You can read more on the storm surge warnings and hurricane watches in effect here.
• More than 200,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia as of Wednesday morning.
- N
Over 800 flights canceled
Airlines canceled more than 850 flights as Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning. Tampa, Clearwater, and Tallahassee airports shut down all their operations ahead of the storm reaching the state.
Meanwhile, 795 other flights are experiencing delays over Idalia's disruption.
'King Tide' raises flood risk from Hurricane Idalia
The Miami Herald reports that unusually high tides will increase the risk of flooding from Hurricane Idalia in communities in Florida's Big Bend region.
"Unfortunately for the Gulf Coast, the tides on the morning of Aug. 30 — when Idalia is expected to make landfall and bring the peak of its storm surge — will be higher than usual. Even the low tide that morning will be between 7 and 19 inches higher than average low tides at points around the Big Bend, according to tidal predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)."
- N
Photos of flooding in Florida's Big Bend region
A person rides a kayak through the flooded streets in Tarpon Springs, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A Pasadena, Fla., home is seen surrounded by water after Idalia made landfall on Wednesday. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via Zuma Press Wire)
Chad Hinchman walks through one of his rental Airbnb properties in Pasadena, which flooded overnight. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via Zuma Press Wire)
Members of the Tampa Fire Rescue Dept. remove a street pole after large awnings from an apartment building blew off from Idalia winds. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
A person canoes through the flooded streets in Tarpon Springs, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
- N
Parents enraged after schools stay open
Despite multiple tornado warnings in Florida's Collier County on Tuesday afternoon, students remained in school as Idalia barreled toward Florida, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.
"For those schools under a tornado warning, the students and staff are safe inside the schools, which are used as shelters," the district said in an emailed statement. "They are with school staff sheltering in hallways away from windows and avoiding outdoors until the weather warning passes. Those schools are holding dismissal until the warning expires."
Parents were frustrated students were kept at the school at all, with one mother saying they should have closed for Hurricane Idalia altogether. Instead, she said her son's bus arrived home more than an hour later than usual.
- N
Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast communities weigh whether to stay or leave
Chad Hinchman surveys his flooded yard in Pasadena, Fla., on Wednesday. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire)
The Miami Herald interviewed residents of several small villages along Florida's Gulf Coast about whether or not they planned to evacuate or stay put as Hurricane Ida came barreling toward their coastal communities.
One man, Jody Griffis from Steinhatchee, told the Herald he planned to ride out the hurricane on the third floor of his recently constructed marina, to see how it held up during the storm. Another, a shrimper from Horseshoe Beach named Timmy Futch, said Tuesday that he and his family were still undecided about whether to evacuate.
“I’ve rode a lot of storms out, hurricanes and stuff, and this one right here’s got me kind of scared,” Futch told the paper.
"A Dixie County Sheriff’s deputy said emergency officials counted about 15 people who said they were staying in Horseshoe Beach, and another 20 in nearby Suwannee. People trickled into Dixie County High School, a Red Cross shelter, as the sky darkened."
- N
Why you should stay out of storm floodwaters
A group wades through a flooded street on Wednesday in Gulfport, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire)
Floodwaters can be dangerous for several reasons, regardless of whether the flooding occurs in built-up areas like cities or coastal neighborhoods. Floodwaters can hide an array of harmful elements including human sewage, industrial hazardous waste and physical objects such as downed trees or power lines. It is important to stay away from flooded areas when possible — especially when injured.
According to the CDC, exposure to contaminated floodwater can cause a wound to become infected, as well as skin rashes and gastrointestinal illness.
“It is important to protect yourself from exposure to floodwater regardless of the source of contamination,” the CDC states on its website. “The best way to protect yourself is to stay out of the water.” If you come into contact with floodwaters, wash yourself as soon as you can with soap and water or with sanitizer.
If you must travel through floodwaters, protect yourself as much as you can. The CDC recommends wearing “rubber boots, rubber gloves and goggles."
- N
Tornado warnings and watches in effect
The National Hurricane Center warned that "a few tornadoes are possible this morning across west-central and northern Florida into southeast Georgia, with the tornado risk shifting toward the coastal Carolinas this afternoon and tonight."
From the Pensacola News Journal:
During tornado watches, you should be prepared. These alerts are issued because taking simple precautionary steps can save lives.
During tornado warnings, you should take action. Tornado warnings are issued when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property, and anyone receiving a tornado warning should immediately move to the safest place in their surrounding area.
- N
Flooding in Tampa
Videos of the Tampa Bay area show streets under water from hurricane flooding. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office warned residents to stay off Highway 41 in the Riverview area due to "excessive flooding."
The Tampa Bay Times notes officials are warning that the water levels will continue ahead of Wednesday afternoon's high tide.
- N
Latest power outage stats
The number of people left without power in Florida has nearly doubled in the last hour. The current statistics, published by PowerOutage.us, state that 215,000 people are now without electricity.
The worst affected counties are:
Suwannee — 19,619
Wakulla — 12,236
Dixie — 7,599
Lafayette — 3,414