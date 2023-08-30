Hurricane Idalia's destruction, in pictures

A family checks their belongings in the town of Jena after Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida, USA, 30 August 2023

Hurricane Idalia is moving its way across Florida and into Georgia, leaving devastation and destruction in its wake.

Nearly 280,000 people are without power and residents are warned to be careful of downed power lines.

Some areas of Florida have been hit with flooding as knee-deep water inundates some coastal towns.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says 16ft (4.8m) storm surges were forecast in some areas as fierce winds push seawater inland.

Here are pictures of Florida on Wednesday.

A woman looks out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding her apartment complex on 30 August 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida

Governor DeSantis says that while there are no confirmed fatalities, that could quickly change as rescue efforts continue.

Earlier, Florida's Highway Patrol reported two people had been killed in road traffic incidents during the storm.

Police man a roadblock to keep cars from driving through flood waters from Hurricane Idalia on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida

A road is full of debris and flooded in the town of Jena, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida, USA, on 30 August 2023

"There will be debris," Governor DeSantis warned, adding that some counties will be unable to afford the total cost of clearing areas that have been struck by the storm.

"The state will want to help," he says.

Ken and Tina Kruse stand next to their apartment after the area flooded from Hurricane Idalia in Tarpon Springs, Florida, U.S. August 30, 2023. Greg Lovett/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

Two women wade through flood waters after having to evacuate their home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida

A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on 30 August 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida

A person rides a kayak through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on 30 August 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida

Residents of Tarpon Springs, a town on Florida's west coast, have emerged from their homes to find deep floodwater.

Some are fleeing, taking only what they can carry, while others in the coastal community are out on watercraft taking stock of the damage.

People ride an ATV through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida

People carry a kayak onto his porch through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida

A woman and her dog Brandon look out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding their house on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida

