Hurricane Idalia's wake: Cedar Key residents pick through the rubble of lost homes

Florida and Georgia residents living along Hurricane Idalia’s path of destruction are picking through piles of rubble where homes once stood, throwing tarps over roofs and gingerly navigating through mazes of streets left underwater or clogged with fallen trees. Rescue and repair efforts were in full force in Florida’s remote Big Bend area, where Idalia roared ashore with 125 mph winds Wednesday, shredding homes, ripping off roofs, snapping tall trees, and turning streets into rivers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured the area with federal emergency officials on Thursday, and President Joe Biden planned to visit Florida on Saturday.

View comments