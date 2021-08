AccuWeather

Ida is expected to continue to wreak havoc days after making landfall and more than a thousand miles to the northeast of the point where it crashed onto United States soil. After the system unleashes a deluge across parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, a tremendous amount of rain will pour down from portions of the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and New England, with the potential for life-threatening and damaging flooding. The system will continue tracking to the northeast across