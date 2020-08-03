Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Isaias made landfall late Monday night near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

It is a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of 85 mph, and is bringing heavy rains and winds to the Carolinas. The National Hurricane Center warned that flooding, dangerous storm surges, and tornadoes are also possible.

On Saturday evening, Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, and earlier Monday it grazed Florida and skirted by Georgia, strengthening back into a hurricane along the way. After battering the Carolinas, Isaias is expected to continue up the mid-Atlantic, and forecasters have warned that New Jersey and New York will likely see strong winds, torrential rain, and coastal flooding.

