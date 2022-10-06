Hurricane Katrina Damaged Vintage Ford Mustang Rides Again

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s hard to believe this Mustang was once in such bad shape.

As the country is still learning about the damage of Hurricane Ian, and deep into the 2022 hurricane season, there’s one story about a hurricane you can feel good about. A classic Ford Mustang that was damaged in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina has been rehabbed, and is now a show winning ride. Once completely submerged under water, this Ford Mustang is now sweeping car show awards around the country.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

During Hurricane Katrina, it’s estimated that somewhere around 570,000 cars were damaged; it was one of the costliest natural disasters to many forms of property. Harvey might be recent in your memory from the damage it did to cars when it hit the gulf, hitting an unfortunate sweet spot, but it didn’t quite pass the number Katrina racked up. So maybe we’ll see that Challenger floating around after Harvey restored in 16 years, maybe not. However, this Ford Mustang is a beacon of hope.

Having owned the 1966 Ford Mustang, owner Carl Encase, a Gulfport native, thought the Mustang was a lost cause after Katrina. The flood waters added up to 7.5 feet in his home, and his Mustang was in the garage.

“It makes it more valuable to be restored. Say, for example, you get in your car and it won’t start. And you saw all the work that you put in the car just naturally going,” Necaise said. “It’s like owning a home during a hurricane.”

Now restored, it has earned around 150 car show awards in Mississippi and Ohio.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.