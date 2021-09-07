Hurricane Larry looms in Atlantic while Ida-battered areas brace for more heavy rains

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Hurricane Larry was on a path Tuesday to push "life-threatening" swells onto much of the East Coast later this week while a swath of the nation pummeled by deadly Hurricane Ida braced for possibly heavy rains and flooding.

President Joe Biden was headed to storm-battered New York and New Jersey, days after a tour of Ida's carnage in Louisiana.

In Louisiana, more than 400,000 homes and businesses remained without power Tuesday, nine days after Ida stormed ashore. Forecasters are watching a cluster of storms near Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula that were expected to cross the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

Louisiana, where Ida was blamed for more than a dozen deaths, could be a target for the storms.

“Unfortunately, it could bring a lot of rain to our already saturated region,” said John Hawkins, vice president of distribution operations for Entergy Louisiana. "If we are impacted, this could challenge our restoration."

US President Joe Biden speaks to the press before departing the White House to visit New York and New Jersey following Hurricane Ida in Washington, DC, on September 7, 2021.
US President Joe Biden speaks to the press before departing the White House to visit New York and New Jersey following Hurricane Ida in Washington, DC, on September 7, 2021.

Hurricane Larry: Severe swells could plague East Coast; Louisiana braces for rain

Farther north, a string of storms threatened more flooding in areas overwhelmed by Ida. More than 50 people died in Ida flooding in the Northeast.

Showers will first arrive in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York State early Wednesday, AccuWeather warned. Throughout the day, thunderstorms could develop as the front pushes across the Northeast.

"For the first time since Ida's catastrophic flooding, parts of the Northeast will have the potential for more downpours and gusty winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore said.

Widespread rainfall amounts near half an inch are forecast, and more localized amounts around 1 inch are possible with any thunderstorms. That's not an overwhelming amount of rain for a typical, late-summer storm. But the recent heavy rain across the Northeast will make many areas more susceptible to flooding.

Since Aug. 1, New York City has recorded more than four times its normal rainfall. Boston and Washington, D.C., have had more than triple of their normal rainfall, AccuWeather reports.

Week after Hurricane Ida's landfall, hundreds of thousands still without power

While the Ida-hammered areas await more rain, Larry lurks in the Atlantic. The Category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds of 120 mph, is not expected to reach the Atlantic Coast but swells could began pounding East Coast beaches from Florida to Maine as soon as Wednesday. The increased wave action could prompt coastal flooding at high tide, forecasters said.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," National Hurricane Center hurricane specialist Brad Reinhart said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Larry tracks in Atlantic; Ida-battered areas brace for rain

