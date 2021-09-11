Hurricane Larry speeds toward Newfoundland

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Larry maintained its 80 mph winds Friday afternoon as it continued speeding its way toward Newfoundland, Canada, at 35 miles per hour, according to forecasters.

Larry, a large storm that is generating big swells more than 800 miles from its center, is expected to lose intensity as it moves over the cooler waters of the north Atlantic Ocean.

According to the 8 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Larry is expected to bring hurricane-force winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rainfall to southeastern Newfoundland Friday night. After that, its winds are expected to drop below the 74 miles per hour threshold for a hurricane.

Still, Larry is forecast to make landfall in southeastern Newfoundland, as a Category 1 hurricane late Friday, potentially bringing up to 2 inches of rain.

In Canada, a hurricane warning and tropical storm warning has been issued for areas of Newfoundland, the National Hurricane Center said.

Larry is 235 miles southwest of Newfoundland and moving north-northeast. Larry is expected to make a turn to the northeast with a further increase in forward speed. The center of Larry is expected to pass well southeast of Nova Scotia.

Larry, located hundreds of miles east of the U.S. mainland, is producing dangerous swells and rip currents that will continue to form along coastal eastern Florida and the whole U.S. East Coast through the week’s end, forecasters said.

Larry’s hurricane-force winds extend 105 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend 255 miles from the center.

Larry was a Category 3 major hurricane for four days, making it the longest-lived major Atlantic hurricane since Dorian in 2019, according to Colorado State hurricane expert Phil Klotzbach. Larry’s top winds reached a peak of 125 mph Sunday, just 5 mph shy of the minimum threshold for a Category 4 hurricane.

Forecasters are also monitoring two other areas for potential storm development, one of which is in the Caribbean.