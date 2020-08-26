As Hurricane Laura approaches, tips to keep in mind if you're evacuating

Hurricane Laura is closing in on the Texas-Louisiana border, with parts of Southeast Texas under mandatory evacuation ahead of the Category 4 storm that is bringing an "unsurvivable storm surge," according to the National Weather Service.

PHOTO: Owner Joe Shahari watches as Casey Phillips boards his convenient store ahead of Hurricane Laura in Galveston, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

For those evacuating, here are some tips to keep in mind, according to the Department of Homeland Security:

-- Identify several places you could go, like a friend's home or a motel. Pick places in different directions so you have options.

-- If you have pets, remember that most public shelters allow only service animals.

-- The FEMA app has a list of open shelters.

-- Unplug electronics like TVs and small appliances.

-- Take an emergency kit with you that includes water, food, a flashlight, a first aid kit, extra batteries and important family documents.

PHOTO: Shoppers wait in line for a Sam's Club store to open before sunrise, as people rushed to buy supplies ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019. (Gregg Newton/Reuters)

-- Follow recommended evacuation routes and don't take shortcuts.

-- Come up with a family re-unification plan in case you are separated.

-- Stay in contact with local officials.

