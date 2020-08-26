Hurricane Laura to deliver dangerous storm surge: What you need to know

Storm surge poses a major threat along the Texas-Louisiana border as Hurricane Laura prepares to make landfall.

Laura, which strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday as it approached the coastline, likely will create an "unsurvivable storm surge," according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS went on to say there will be "catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes."

The surge from Laura could reach up to 30 miles inland, according to the NWS. "Only a few hours remain to protect life and property, and all actions should be rushed to completion," the agency added.

But what is storm surge?

Here's how it works:

As pressure falls in the hurricane's center, water levels rise. The water accumulates while the storm is still over the open ocean.

When the hurricane closes in on land, its strong winds push that water toward the coast and up onto land, creating walls of water sometimes as high as 20 feet.

The danger to people inside houses on the coast is the deluge of water that can flood homes and overpower walls rapidly.

During Hurricane Katrina in 2005, at least 1,500 people died "directly, or indirectly, as a result of storm surge," the National Hurricane Center said. When Hurricane Sandy hit New York and New Jersey in 2012, many homes filled quickly with water that reached levels of 8 to 9 feet.

The risks can be even greater if storm surge combines with high tide, creating a devastating, rapid rise in water levels.

