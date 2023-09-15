Hurricane Lee live updates: Millions in New England under storm warnings as landfall looms

HAMPTON — Millions of residents across eastern New England and parts of Canada were under tropical storm warnings on Friday as Hurricane Lee moved faster toward the region as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lee was spinning about 490 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and moving away from Bermuda according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory. It was traveling north on a path that could lead to landfall in Nova Scotia, possibly as a tropical storm, forecasters said.

Hurricane Lee wind forecast, as of Friday morning

"The worst conditions on Cape Cod will occur late Friday night and Saturday as Lee tracks more than 100 miles to the east Saturday morning," AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.

Then, on Saturday, "hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible in portions of eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick, and western Nova Scotia," the National Hurricane Center said.

Workers at Great Bay Marine in Newington lift the boat Bay Dreamer from the water Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Lee locally later in the week.

Maine state of emergency

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday declared a state of emergency, as the state was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the week, the region saw 10 inches of rain over six hours.

The Coast Guard and emergency management agencies warned New England residents to be prepared, and utility companies brought in reinforcements to deal with power outages. At Boothbay Harbor Marina in Maine, the community came together to remove boats from the water to keep them out of harm’s way.

“It’s a batten-down-the-hatches kind of day,” owner Kim Gillies said Thursday.

Chad Richard and fellow Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of Padanaram harbor in Dartmouth in preparation for the arrival of hurricane Lee.

Commercial lobster fisherman Steve Train said fishermen have been sinking gear in deeper water to protect against storm damage. Fishing boats were also headed to the safety of harbors.

The system threatened to bring a mixed bag of threats to coastal Maine. Ocean waves as tall as 20 feet could lash the coast, damaging structures and causing erosion; powerful wind gusts could knock down trees weakened by a wet summer; and rain could cause flash flooding in a region where the soil is already saturated, said Louise Fode, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Maine.

Preparing on Cape Cod

On Cape Cod, residents were advised to have cash on hand, a stock of non-perishable food, water and medicine for three days, flashlights and batteries, an emergency evacuation plan and a list of emergency contacts. The local power company, Eversource, said "Prepare for losing power for days."

Scott Belliveau who is currently living in South Carolina had his friends Bob Warren, seen here removing the headsail, and Fran Grenon prepare his sailboat moored in Mattapoisett, MA harbor for the possible hurricane Lee making landfall at the end of the week.

Ace Hardware Store Manager James MacNaught in South Yarmouth, Mass., said Wednesday the store is selling sandbags, Quick Dam flood barriers, generators and TruFuel, plastic gasoline containers, chain saws, flashlights, batteries and coolers.

"We're seeing a lot of people," MacNaught said. "There's definitely an uptick."

Surfers in New Hampshire take advantage of waves ahead of Lee's arrival

As Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic, New Hampshire’s Seacoast is seeing large waves that are attracting surfers looking for a late-summer thrill.

Local surf photographer and blogger Ralph Fatello was at the surf spot known as Fox Hill in Rye Thursday, shooting pictures and video of surfers enjoying 10-foot waves in 60-degree water.

Surfer Mikel Evans, captured at Fox Hill in Rye by longtime surfer and photographer Ralph Fatello who documents surfing on the New Hampshire coast.

“It’s like surfing in Hawaii,” Fatello said. “We don’t get that that often.”

Surf shop Cinnamon Rainbows' Dave Cropper said the pleasant surfing conditions will last until Saturday when the storm worsens. He said the beach has been busy this week, as has his shop on Route 1 in North Hampton.

“Any time you have surf multiple days on end, that gets the crowds out,” Cropper said.

Contributing: Denise Coffey, The Cape Cod Times; Cheryl McCloud, Doyle Rice; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Lee live updates: New England residents brace for landfall