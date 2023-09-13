Hurricane Lee makes pivotal turn in Atlantic as New England on alert

Hurricane Lee is on track to blast New England with rain, damaging winds and deadly surf this weekend. New forecast data suggests the storm's center could come very close to Maine. A Maine landfall is not out of the realm of possibility at this time. Its increasingly large size and wind-field will slam Maine, New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts. Impacts are likely to begin Friday night, peak on Saturday and rapidly wind down on Sunday. Tropical Storm and/or Hurricane Watches may be posted later Wednesday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

