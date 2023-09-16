Post Tropical Cyclone Lee in Massachusetts: Latest maps, timeline, storm impacts

Post Tropical Cyclone Lee is barreling north in the Atlantic Ocean and the storm is threatening to bring storm surge flooding to the east coast of Massachusetts as early as late Friday.

By late Friday night, Lee was beginning to affect Cape Cod, bringing wind and rain as the center of the storm spun more than 250 miles away over the Atlantic.

LATEST TRACK

Rain is pushing through Cape Cod as the latest track shows Hurricane Lee pushing a little further out into the ocean than previous models. As the storm continues to open up, models show Lee losing its tropical status and becoming more like a Nor’Easter before it makes landfall in Nova Scotia.

Wind and rain will have the greatest impact, by far, on the Cape and Islands today. Along the coast, you’ll catch some showers/drizzle/gusts, but you don’t have to go far inland to have simply a cloudy, breezy, dry day, said Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

LATEST WEATHER ALERTS

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning across the coast of New England, extending from Rhode Island to Maine.

In Massachusetts, Southern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Norfolk, Suffolk, Eastern Essex, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties are all under a tropical storm warning until further notice.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for Nantucket and Barnstable counties.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, and Suffolk counties.

RAINFALL FORECAST

When it comes to Lee’s precipitation, Cape Cod and the Islands are expected to be the areas that are most impacted, with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

“We’re still expecting a sharp cutoff to the showers in eastern Massachusetts with little to no rain west of I-495,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said Friday morning.

WIND GUST FORECAST

Winds will remain gusty through Saturday night. Tropical storm force wind gusts will continue near the coast through Saturday morning, where downed branches or trees are possible since trees are fully leafed and root systems may be weakened from saturated soils.

The best chance for 50-55 mph gusts will be on Cape Cod and the Islands. Boston, the South Shore and North Shore, and parts of the Merrimack Valley could see gusts of up to 50 mph. Points more inland will likely see 25-40 mph winds.

TRAVEL CONDITIONS

From 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Saturday, travel will be slowgoing for residents of Cape Cod and the Islands. Motorists should expect some delays through the afternoon before things ultimately calm down by 8 p.m.

OTHER CONCERNS

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also warned of dangerous rip currents and waves along the coast.

“Hurricane Lee may cause dangerous surf, high tide, and rip currents in New England coastal areas this week. Check advisories & water conditions before you go to the beach,” Readygov said in a tweet shared by the NOAA.

