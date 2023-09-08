Hurricane Lee’s power fluctuates but will remain dangerous major hurricane into next week, forecasters say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Lee quickly exploded from a Category 2 storm to Category 5 overnight, with winds over 160 mph, doubling its power in less than 24 hours and continuing to grow. As of 11 a.m. Friday it had weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 155 mph.

Forecasts suggest the storm will remain powerful Category 4 storm as it angles north of the Caribbean.

In their 11 a.m. Friday update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm is located about 565 miles east of the Caribbean’s northern Leeward Islands moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Its hurricane-force winds extend out 45 miles and tropical storm-force winds extend out 140 miles.

“Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week,” the forecast said.

Tropical storm Lee is "expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend," the National Hurricane Center says. Its wind speeds picked up on Tuesday afternoon and are now 45 mph with higher gusts. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Though still far out in the Atlantic Ocean, the hurricane center warned that “dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday.” Forecasters said the storm would likely slow its forward motion substantially, keeping it in favorable conditions for even further strengthening for a long period of time.

Long-range forecasts suggest Lee will likely curve north next week and the threat to Florida is low, the hurricane center said.

“Lee is not a threat to South Florida at this time,” said Robert Molleda, a forecaster for the National Weather Service Miami. “There’s no indication right now that Lee is going to continue to roll west-northwest without stopping all the way to Florida. Is that out of realm of possibility? No, but it’s not likely.”

The weather service said in a briefing Friday morning that South Florida beaches will experience “deteriorating beach and boating conditions” by the middle of next week and a likely risk of deadly rip currents starting as soon as Monday. As Lee gradually builds swells during the week, there could be some minor beach erosion from rough surf pounding against shore at high tide.

“It is way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda late next week, particularly since the hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic,” the hurricane center said.

Regardless of the storm’s fluctuations in intensity, the NHC said it is expected to remain a major hurricane through early next week.

Swells generated by Lee should reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and reach the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Bahamas and Bermuda this weekend, and could be potentially “life threatening,” the National Hurricane Center said.

There is “potential for tropical storm conditions to occur on some of these islands over the weekend,” the hurricane center said Thursday.

Lee is the fourth Atlantic hurricane of the 2023 season, behind Don, Franklin and Idalia, and the third major hurricane, meaning Category 3 or above. Franklin and Idalia were major hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Margot formed over the eastern tropical Atlantic on Thursday. The storm is forecast to turn north and is not currently a threat to South Florida.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the system was about 580 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. It should continue moving in that direction over the next several days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.

If Margot grows into a hurricane it would become the season’s fifth.

The season officially runs from June 1-Nov. 30.

_____