Hurricane Lee Rapidly Gaining Strength

Hurricane Lee is “rapidly strengthening” over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to “remain a very strong major hurricane through the weekend,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday, September 7.

The hurricane could bring “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” to the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

These satellite images published by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere show Lee on Thursday. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

