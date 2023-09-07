Hurricane Lee now a Category 4 major storm
Hurricane Lee has intensified into a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
The eye of Tropical Storm Idalia left North Carolina on Thursday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. When it made landfall early on Wednesday, then-Hurricane Idalia brought winds of 125 mph to Florida’s Gulf Coast and ripped through homes and businesses as it moved through the state's Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm.
After Hurricane Hilary filled his car doors with water, this TikToker was thrilled to learn there was an easy way to drain them.
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
Available in the eBay app for iOS to start, with the Android app to follow in the coming weeks, the tool can automatically write a title and description based on a photo, as well as information including a product release date, and suggest a category, subcategory, list price and shipping cost. The tool builds on eBay's other efforts to inject AI into the selling process, including AI-generated product catalog descriptions and a background removal tool for listing photos.
Smart displays are the second-wave devices born out of the success of the Amazon Echo, Google Home and others. Amazon and Google dominate this space, but the decision of which smart speaker to buy isn't as simple as choosing between the two tech giants. Here's what you need to know before buying a smart display, plus the best ones you can get now.
Nintendo reportedly showed developers Switch 2 tech demos at Gamescom last month. One is said to have featured DLSS support to help Nintendo eke out better visuals from a system that likely won't be as powerful as the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
Samsung has unveiled a 4TB version of its 990 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs with an optional heatsink targeted at gamers and content creators.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
Snack company SkinnyDipped, known for its lightly dipped nuts, closed on $12 million in Series A funding in August to move into new retailers and new categories. Mother-and-daughter Val and Breezy Griffith founded the company, which had humble beginnings as part of the 2016 AccelFoods cohort, with a goal to provide better-for-you snacks with less sugar, non-GMO ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. Today, the Seattle-based company is more than almonds — of which there are now seven varieties — evolving into cashews, peanuts and a line of cups and bites launched last year, CEO Breezy Griffith told TechCrunch.
Polestar, the Swedish EV maker owned by China's Geely Holdings, plans to launch a smartphone alongside its upcoming SUV the Polestar 4. CEO Thomas Ingenlath shared the company's smartphone plans with CNBC during the IAA Mobility event in Germany. Polestar confirmed the news with TechCrunch, noting that this is part of the joint venture announced in June with Chinese smartphone maker Xingji Meizu.
The Department of Justice has sent hundreds of insurrectionists to federal prison, but none for as long as Tarrio.
The popular show's most intense, memorable scenes are all here.
If you've been trying to figure out which Stanley tumbler is the best one to buy, these are the absolute best for every need.
2024 Volkswagen ID.4 gets updates that add power and fix many infotainment problems.
Two weeks after Intel said it would cancel its plan to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion amidst pushback from regulators, the two companies intend to work together anyway. Intel today said that it would provide foundry services and 300mm manufacturing capacity to Tower. As part of the deal, Tower would use Intel's plant in New Mexico, operated by Intel Foundry Services (IFS), investing up to $300 million to "acquire and own equipment and other fixed assets" that would be installed in the manufacturing facility.