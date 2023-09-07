Hurricane Lee now a Category 4 major storm

TechCrunch

Snack company SkinnyDipped, known for its lightly dipped nuts, closed on $12 million in Series A funding in August to move into new retailers and new categories. Mother-and-daughter Val and Breezy Griffith founded the company, which had humble beginnings as part of the 2016 AccelFoods cohort, with a goal to provide better-for-you snacks with less sugar, non-GMO ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. Today, the Seattle-based company is more than almonds — of which there are now seven varieties — evolving into cashews, peanuts and a line of cups and bites launched last year, CEO Breezy Griffith told TechCrunch.